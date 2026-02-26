Politics dr. oz prosthetics white house

The White House just froze a whole bunch of medical care and it’s a proper jaw dropper – 15 totally on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated February 26th, 2026

Dr Oz used to play TV doctor with Oprah and now plays the Administrator of the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) with the White House.

And the reviews aren’t great for either role.

Oz’s latest flub comes courtesy of his role in cracking down on “health care fraud.” His solution: take away the wheelchairs.

The proper language he used for the demonic new policy sounds like this: “a nationwide moratorium on Medicare enrollment for certain Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) suppliers.”

Here is how he phrased it in his announcement:

In addition to wheelchairs, this moratorium includes walkers, prosthetic limbs, crutches, canes, and plenty more.

And these responses on Twitter surely say it all.

