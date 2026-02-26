The White House just froze a whole bunch of medical care and it’s a proper jaw dropper – 15 totally on-point responses

Politics dr. oz prosthetics white house

Dr Oz used to play TV doctor with Oprah and now plays the Administrator of the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) with the White House.

And the reviews aren’t great for either role.

Oz’s latest flub comes courtesy of his role in cracking down on “health care fraud.” His solution: take away the wheelchairs.

The proper language he used for the demonic new policy sounds like this: “a nationwide moratorium on Medicare enrollment for certain Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) suppliers.”

Here is how he phrased it in his announcement:

Dr Oz: “We’re announcing a 6 month national moratorium blocking all new enrollments for durable medical equipment — prosthesis, orthotics — supplies across the board.” pic.twitter.com/2fh88QRrkE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

In addition to wheelchairs, this moratorium includes walkers, prosthetic limbs, crutches, canes, and plenty more.

And these responses on Twitter surely say it all.

1.

It’s fine, I’m sure MAGA doesn’t need any of these things 🤬 pic.twitter.com/NpZceZEi2s — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Political Savant (@taradublinrocks) February 25, 2026

2.

The vets returning from Iran will be so pleased. — The_Other_Me (@MAGA_Idiocracy) February 25, 2026

3.

These people are genuinely evil and I mean that with no exaggeration or hyperbole. Why would you do this?? https://t.co/N95lrQdwCg — Tim (@trouble_man90) February 26, 2026

4.

deeply, truly evil people. why the fuck are you preventing people from getting fucking prosthetic limbs. what the fuck is wrong with you https://t.co/H5KhygK14W — rusty 🍉 (@alittlevillainy) February 26, 2026

5.

Wow the plan is just eugenics. So much for providing healthcare for disabled people. This forces disabled people into poverty, it deprives them of mobility and access, and it harkens back to ages of forced institutionalization. https://t.co/Ph2DqJLRQJ — Nicole Lee Schroeder, PhD (@Nicole_Lee_Sch) February 26, 2026

6.