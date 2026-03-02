The Mail on Sunday has been slammed for parroting Farage’s accusations of cheating in Reform’s latest by-election loss – 17 scathing takedowns

Politics daily mail elections

The Reform camp is up in arms following the victory of the Green Party’s Hannah Spencer over Matt Goodwin (and everyone else) in the Gorton and Denton by-election, after Democracy Volunteers reported seeing people in voting booths together. Neither police nor staff saw any such irregularities.

The rumours were enough, however, for Nigel Farage to claim his party had somehow been robbed of victory by foreign-born voters. It’s a surprising claim, brought to you by “Trust me, bro!”

He called for a ban on postal ballots, insisting that a Reform government would prevent foreign-born people from voting in UK elections.

Our electoral system needs reform, we must scrap postal voting unless absolutely necessary, and we must enforce the right to a secret ballot. If nothing changes, I fear for the future of British democracy. https://t.co/n4Vs6M8rX0 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) February 28, 2026

His Trumpian reaction was hardly a surprise, because it’s at least the third time he’s accused winning opponents of cheating.

36 hours later they still haven’t accepted the L, they must be taking this pretty bad https://t.co/MfTO9pFSUD — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) February 28, 2026

Nigel Farage has called for postal voting to be banned – except for the elderly and disabled – after Reform UK lost the Gorton and Denton by-election Who would have guessed — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 28, 2026

“From now on we need to scrap elections and just put me in charge forever otherwise I’ll start crying to the Telegraph” https://t.co/lbPF9L05Er — David (@Zero_4) February 28, 2026

Farage’s tirade against postal voting turned out to be a little hypocritcal. What a shocker.

I'm old enough to remember the 2024 General Election.

"Voters go to the polls in UK general election…

… Reform UK leader Nigel Farage voted by post."https://t.co/GoHnUc6kfi pic.twitter.com/y8pXmVC37d — James Neill  ≠ (@jneill) February 28, 2026

The front page of the Mail on Sunday parroted his unproven accusations – naturally – and went into full outrage mode.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY: Foreigh-born voters stole by-election blasts Farage#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8sPGebKjcV — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) February 28, 2026

The paper’s splash, and Farage’s tantrum, were treated with the contempt they deserved.

1.

What an utterly disgusting and dangerous front page from the Mail today. Surely by now everyone can see that Reform is a party that thrives on division, fuels anger, and uses the scapegoating of minorities and migrants to gain support. Everyone it seems except the Mail pic.twitter.com/m6oepUKazZ — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 1, 2026

2.

Front page of the Daily Mail this morning. Where sour grapes and being a bad loser becomes worryingly sinister. Only 'British born' votes will count for the far right. pic.twitter.com/KA85UHEGrB — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) March 1, 2026

3.

This front page is 100% fake news. Nigel Farage’s message of hate lost – again! But as usual the golf club bar bore blames everyone else! Shame on the @DailyMail for amplifying his whinging!! pic.twitter.com/KExpNHuVgT — Tara O'Connor (@tarapoconnor) March 1, 2026

4.

My family was “foreign born”. I can guarantee we’ve contributed more to this country than the divisive, hysterical newspaper owners and editors at the Daily Mail. As @JMPSimor says, the problem is, whatever we do is never enough – as far as they’re concerned. pic.twitter.com/vBFFDtHvpr — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) March 1, 2026

5.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail accused The Greens of being divisive. Not a newspaper. A hate rag. pic.twitter.com/4uwQsUCzfd — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) March 1, 2026

6.

The Daily Heil has a long history of supporting antisemites, racists and fascists. pic.twitter.com/YMpa93YCY3 — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) March 1, 2026

7.

I'm grateful to the Daily Mail for amplifying my lies, which will hopefully stir up division and hatred among my gullible supporters. pic.twitter.com/P7Ru5eKaM6 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) March 1, 2026

8.

If ever you needed a front page that captured the crass yet also dangerous silliness of so much of our media, and the impact of a right wing nationalism that has done so much harm through history from which we don’t seem to learn … pic.twitter.com/f7neHpnAKy — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) March 1, 2026

9.