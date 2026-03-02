Politics daily mail elections

The Mail on Sunday has been slammed for parroting Farage’s accusations of cheating in Reform’s latest by-election loss – 17 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 2nd, 2026

The Reform camp is up in arms following the victory of the Green Party’s Hannah Spencer over Matt Goodwin (and everyone else) in the Gorton and Denton by-election, after Democracy Volunteers reported seeing people in voting booths together. Neither police nor staff saw any such irregularities.

The rumours were enough, however, for Nigel Farage to claim his party had somehow been robbed of victory by foreign-born voters. It’s a surprising claim, brought to you by “Trust me, bro!”

He called for a ban on postal ballots, insisting that a Reform government would prevent foreign-born people from voting in UK elections.

His Trumpian reaction was hardly a surprise, because it’s at least the third time he’s accused winning opponents of cheating.

Farage’s tirade against postal voting turned out to be a little hypocritcal. What a shocker.

The front page of the Mail on Sunday parroted his unproven accusations – naturally – and went into full outrage mode.

The paper’s splash, and Farage’s tantrum, were treated with the contempt they deserved.

