A man asked why women don’t smile at him when he walks past and this A++ comeback should be available on prescription

Life men takedowns

Not the first man to end up roasted for suggesting women might like to smile, but we reckon it might be the most spectacular.

It’s someone called Steve – no, we don’t know him either, who took time out from his busy day to say this on Threads. And not just smile either, it turned out.

Well, yes and no. In fact, entirely no Steve, obviously, but you surely knew that already. Didn’t you?

And while this response was of course good …

View on Threads

… this one was even better.

Home run, people!

Padma Lakshmi just cooked this guy. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uZcGZwPBmj — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 1, 2026

Too many men take a smile as an invitation for more. Then, can’t handle the rejection when they try to act on that assumption. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer💙🔥🐸⚔️🐸🔥💙 (@drodvik52) March 1, 2026

She’s my new hero! Maybe if he treated women with more respect and kindness there would be one holding his hand and he wouldn’t need the smiles of strangers to build up his fragile man ego. — katherine ✌🏻❤️🎸🌎🧚🌺🌼💔🆒 (@katherineOma) March 1, 2026

What she said, but also bc a lot of times when we make eye contact and smile at you, you interpret that as we're totally into you. And then many of you become obnoxious. And if bad things occur, your defense is we 'came on to you.' — Dr. Amy Yanni ☮️ (@AmyYanni) March 1, 2026

I wear my resting b*tch face with pride. — tsan.bsky.social 🇨🇦🇺🇦 #RussiaIsATerroristState (@justessb) March 1, 2026

That guy got royally dragged by many people for that comment! — MsFlossiegirl72 (@flossiegirl72) March 1, 2026

The drags keep coming. Hilarious stuff. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 1, 2026

Dragged so hard in fact, that this happened.

I think Steve is no more. 🤣

Couldn’t find him. I wanted to add my 2 cents — dee gaud (@gaudall) March 1, 2026

Tricky to tell if he’s gone private or disappeared entirely. Either way, it raised a smile.

READ MORE

Source @ArtCandee