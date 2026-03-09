SNL’s cold open skit of Pete Hegseth was almost too close to the blustering Secretary of War for comfort – 19 five-star reviews

US Pete hegseth satire SNL

The US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, is possibly the most ridiculous of Trump’s Cabinet appointees – which is quite a statement considering it also contains RFK Jr and Linda McMahon.

Here’s the former Fox News presenter waxing lyrical about the US killing Iranians.

"Death and destruction from the sky. All. Day. Long." You can tell how much Pete Hegseth got off from saying that. This is depravity. The worship of violence. Evil.pic.twitter.com/dN8RGUgr4o — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) March 4, 2026

He loves the smell of napalm in the morning.

SNL dedicated its latest cold open to Hegseth, sending out the excellent Colin Jost to mock the secretary’s war-bro style. He absolutely nailed it.

It’s six and a half minutes long, but well worth a watch. Stick around for Kristi Noem’s farewell at around five minutes.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth takes questions from the press about the current military operations in Iran pic.twitter.com/em77F74Zrk — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2026

“What is happening?!” “Okay. I’ll tell you what’s happening. Okay? We don’t know. Okay? And that’s the whole point.

If we don’t know what we’re doing, then Iran definitely doesn’t know what we’re doing.

We’re wild. Okay? We’re unpredictable.”

Over to Twitter for the reviews.

