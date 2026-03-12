Donald Trump declared victory over Iran and his Maga crowd’s response was the opposite of the one he was presumably hoping for

Politics donald trump Iran

Donald Trump still likes to host rallies even though he’s no longer campaigning for anything and has quite a few other issues he should be attending to.

In any case, he travelled to the very red state of Kentucky recently to ramble on for hours in front of a crowd. It was as good a time as any to drop some updates on the war with Iran he needlessly started.

Great news, for anyone who actually takes the man at his word. The war is over. Already!

NOW – Trump declares “we’ve won” the Iran War. pic.twitter.com/vx0J9Z9SJr — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 11, 2026

Apparently, even his sheep-like followers have lost confidence in Trump’s bold declarations, because when he made the stunning announcement, you could hear a pin drop.

Maybe it’s because they have eyes and ears and can see that conflict actually seems to be escalating in the Middle East as a result of America’s attacks on Iran.

Whatever the reason, Trump should be worried, because it would appear his cult members are starting to question the blatant lies the big orange man is trying to feed them.

Trump also used the speech as an opportunity to tell the story the rest of us will no doubt share with our grandchildren about how he named this war.

Trump: “They gave me a list of names. Sir, pick the name you like, sir! The name of what? The name of the attack on Iran, sir. They gave me like, 20 names. I’m like, falling asleep, I didn’t like any of them. Then I see Epic Fury. I said, I like that name” pic.twitter.com/c1xBIqJaWQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 11, 2026

The crowd on the scene may have been stunned into silence, but the reaction on Twitter was deafening.

1.

“We won the war! We’ve won! We won! We won. We won.” *crowd stays silent, zero reaction whatsoever* https://t.co/7KUjkv1BsE — Chris Brunet (@chrisbrunet) March 11, 2026

2.

BREAKING: Trump declares victory in the Iran war 5 times in 13 seconds. He then says that you have to be careful not to declare victory too early. And ironically, literally in the same minute that he declared victory, two oil tankers were blown up near the Strait of Hormuz by… pic.twitter.com/kvIHZJSGyI — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 11, 2026

3.

What an absolute moron. https://t.co/eoMGW7pJ0F — Pen Farthing (@PenFarthing) March 11, 2026

4.

TRUMP: “We’ve won. You never like to say too early that you’ve won, but we’ve won. In the first hour it was over.” Trump declares victory in Iran war despite not bringing our troops home and not achieving any measurable goals other than blowing up an all-girls elementary school. pic.twitter.com/fq4BKvqnrl — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 11, 2026

5.

In 13 seconds, Trump declared victory in the Iran war 5 times. Then — in the same breath — warned that you have to be careful not to declare victory too early. Iran didn’t wait for him to finish the sentence. Two oil tankers destroyed near the Strait. Same minute. This is the… pic.twitter.com/Z4a4Yn1vJF — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 12, 2026

6.

Arrested development, a child in an adult’s body. https://t.co/42AaPKSjkV — David Icke (@davidicke) March 11, 2026

7.