Politics donald trump Iran

Donald Trump declared victory over Iran and his Maga crowd’s response was the opposite of the one he was presumably hoping for

Saul Hutson. Updated March 12th, 2026

Donald Trump still likes to host rallies even though he’s no longer campaigning for anything and has quite a few other issues he should be attending to.

In any case, he travelled to the very red state of Kentucky recently to ramble on for hours in front of a crowd. It was as good a time as any to drop some updates on the war with Iran he needlessly started.

Great news, for anyone who actually takes the man at his word. The war is over. Already!

Apparently, even his sheep-like followers have lost confidence in Trump’s bold declarations, because when he made the stunning announcement, you could hear a pin drop.

Maybe it’s because they have eyes and ears and can see that conflict actually seems to be escalating in the Middle East as a result of America’s attacks on Iran.

Whatever the reason, Trump should be worried, because it would appear his cult members are starting to question the blatant lies the big orange man is trying to feed them.

Trump also used the speech as an opportunity to tell the story the rest of us will no doubt share with our grandchildren about how he named this war.

The crowd on the scene may have been stunned into silence, but the reaction on Twitter was deafening.

