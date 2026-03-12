Donald Trump predicts that he’s about to ‘stop a ninth war’ but does it count if he’s the one who started it? 15 quick fire smackdowns

US donald trump Iran

He’s at it again. Nobel Peace Prize-stealing President Donald Trump can’t help but spread peace everywhere he goes.

Trump went on a local news broadcast in Cincinnati, OH when he reminded everyone about how great he is.

He ticked off all of the usual talking points about how no one has ever had a better year as President, but added a new wrinkle to his peace-keeping stats. Now he claims he’s about to stop his 9th war.

Trump to Local 12 Cincinnati: “There’s never been a better year for a president. I’ve been rated– there’s never been a better first year than what we had. That includes the stoppage of 8 wars with a 9th to come. The economy is roaring. It’s phenomenal. That’s why I’m here. This… pic.twitter.com/Q5Hqlt7Ab5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

Sounds like he’s gearing up to take credit for putting a “stop” to the “war” with Iran. Even though he started the whole thing by bombing Iran unprovoked. And he refuses to call the conflict in the Middle East a “war.”

The glob of pudding in his head seems to be leaking out of his ears so fast, he can’t keep his lies straight.

When the clip went national, there was no shortage of people ready to call out the incongruent aspects of the President’s latest boast.

1.

He’s so far gone. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 12, 2026

2.

Wait, he’s giving himself credit for a war he started when he stops it? And I can’t believe a reporter hasn’t asked him to walk through each war he’s ended Reason 1 million the press has failed over the last 10 years — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 12, 2026

3.

How do you do politics or journalism when confronted by someone so deluded, so dishonest, who simply invents realities and says up is down, hot is cold? There has never been a public figure like Trump before. He just lied about what’s in front of our own eyes. Shamelessly. https://t.co/fFvCeHvvg9 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 12, 2026

4.

He’s done. He’s wiggled out of everything before, but this is the first time you can see that his charade is over and not going to be accepted. He fucked up by blundering his way into another war in the Middle East. https://t.co/z9sJvbwbvk — Joseph Allen (@j_g_allen) March 12, 2026

5.

This is called “confabulation.” It’s a classic sign of dementia. Parts of his mind no longer work, so the brain fills it in with falsehoods and crazy fantasy. But the dementia patient actually believes it to be true. He’s absolutely nuts. Cooked. This is why there’s a 25th… https://t.co/KJl08gM09j — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) March 12, 2026

6.