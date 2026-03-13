US donald trump

People think Donald Trump just confused Karoline Leavitt with Kellyanne Conway and it was a proper jaw-dropper, even for him

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2026

To the White House – again! – where this particular clip of Donald Trump speaking has just gone viral because he gives a big shout out to Kellyanne Conway, who you will remember was one of special advisors and occasional press botherer during his first term in office.

The thing about it is Trump gives the impression that Conway still works for him, prompting many people to wonder if he’s confusing Conway with his current White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Not for the first time, obviously, we find ourselves asking – what is the colour of the sky in Donald Trump’s world?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Donald Trump said it wasn’t safe for Iran to play at the World Cup in America and the entire internet showed him the red card

Source @atrupar