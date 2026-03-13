People think Donald Trump just confused Karoline Leavitt with Kellyanne Conway and it was a proper jaw-dropper, even for him

US donald trump

To the White House – again! – where this particular clip of Donald Trump speaking has just gone viral because he gives a big shout out to Kellyanne Conway, who you will remember was one of special advisors and occasional press botherer during his first term in office.

The thing about it is Trump gives the impression that Conway still works for him, prompting many people to wonder if he’s confusing Conway with his current White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Trump shouts out Kellyanne Conway … and seems to think she still works for him? pic.twitter.com/gtkZIV5Y3c — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

Not for the first time, obviously, we find ourselves asking – what is the colour of the sky in Donald Trump’s world?

The big bombshell of the Jake Tapper “Biden cover up” book was Biden not immediately recognizing George Clooney at a fundraiser. Meanwhile, here is Trump thinking Karoline Leavitt is actually Kellyanne Conway and it won’t even get commented on by anyone but the Libs. https://t.co/sHRiUDBftg — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) March 12, 2026

He’s confusing Karoline Leavitt with Kellyanne Conway?! Am I hearing that correctly? — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 12, 2026

Grayscale grampa just confused Karoline Leavitt for Kellyanne Conway. 👀 https://t.co/ndE8sQqaSU — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 12, 2026

Trump thinks Kellyanne Conway is still his press secretary. Ex. #56,892 of what would have been a weeks long story if it was Biden. https://t.co/OEz7thSiJV — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) March 12, 2026

Holy shit, he said Kellyanne 4 separate times. This would without a doubt be the top story if it happened under Biden — KA (@Bucsfan5493) March 12, 2026

Why, why, *why* is the press not treating his obvious cognitive decline with even half the scrutiny they lavished on Biden? — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 12, 2026

Donald Trump is calling Karoline Leavitt “Kellyanne”. Didn’t know sundown started at 430pm EDT today https://t.co/QVhdJvYCHF — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) March 12, 2026

Love this for Propaganda Barbie. 🤣 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 12, 2026

Kellyanne Conway has not worked for Donald Trump since 2020.

He just shouted her out as a current employee.

This is the man with the nuclear codes.

Is Kellyanne in the room with you? — Lucy’s Booth (@HeatherK9070) March 12, 2026

To conclude …

It looks like Donald Trump was mixing Karoline Leavitt up with Kellyanne Conway… and everyone's cheering, as if he's not talking about someone who last worked for him 6 years ago. pic.twitter.com/rygg8jyXz1 — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) March 13, 2026

