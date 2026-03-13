Donald Trump said it wasn’t safe for Iran to play at the World Cup in America and the entire internet showed him the red card

Sport donald trump world cup

There was already plenty of concerns around the football World Cup in America this summer, with Donald Trump’s ICE agents showing a horrific enthusiasm for locking people up or simply shooting them dead.

And Trump’s invasion of Iran has led to even more uncertainty, not least whether the Iran football team would be taking part.

To which the answer appears to be a resounding ‘NO’ after Trump basically declared he would not be able to guarantee their safety should they turn up.

BREAKING: United States president Donald Trump says it would not be appropriate for Iran’s squad to be at this summer’s World Cup “for their own life and safety”. pic.twitter.com/C1UiF3LVRt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 12, 2026

Here’s what Trump had to say on social media.

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

And these people surely said it best.

1.

let me get this straight a team will not be playing in the FIFA World Cup because they are currently being bombed by the FIFA Peace Prize winner — JEFF (@jeffisrael25) March 12, 2026

2.

First time ever that a country has ever withdrawn from a World Cup because they were attacked by the host nation. pic.twitter.com/SozvywCdeV — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) March 11, 2026

3.

So @FIFAcom, you’re hosting the World Cup in a country whose president just threatened the lives & safety of the players of one of the teams that have qualified for the tournament.

This Goebbelsian pantomime MUST END NOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/ByavdK9WUG — Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood) March 12, 2026

4.

The winner of the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize is threatening Iran’s National Soccer Team ahead of the FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/pcGgn3Gjy0 — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) March 12, 2026

5.

Why is FIFA allowing the U.S. to host the World Cup when the president is threatening the lives of players? At the very least implying the U.S. can’t guarantee their safety? pic.twitter.com/NoXzYw078n — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) March 12, 2026

6.

England tried to get North Korea kicked out of the 1966 world cup (UK didn’t recognise them) and FIFA told us they’d move the tournament if we wouldn’t let them come. https://t.co/l4JsNg8vO8 — . (@SCFCJosh96) March 12, 2026

7.