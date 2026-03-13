Sport donald trump world cup

Donald Trump said it wasn’t safe for Iran to play at the World Cup in America and the entire internet showed him the red card

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2026

There was already plenty of concerns around the football World Cup in America this summer, with Donald Trump’s ICE agents showing a horrific enthusiasm for locking people up or simply shooting them dead.

And Trump’s invasion of Iran has led to even more uncertainty, not least whether the Iran football team would be taking part.

To which the answer appears to be a resounding ‘NO’ after Trump basically declared he would not be able to guarantee their safety should they turn up.

Here’s what Trump had to say on social media.

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

And these people surely said it best.

