Donald Trump just drooled at the prospect of taking over Cuba and we didn’t think the alarm bells could ring any louder but they just did

Politics cuba donald trump

Every Donald Trump press conference is a roll of the dice. No matter what question the reporter asks, the answers are going to be about whatever happens to be running through that small orange brain of his.

Recently, Donald was thinking about Cuba.

More specifically, he was thinking about Cuba the way a grade school bully thinks about his friend’s toys. When he sees something he wants, he snatches it away by any means necessary.

Here is the toddler in chief in his own words.

Trump’s full rant on Cuba: “I think Cuba, in its own way, tourism and everything else, it’s a beautiful island, great weather. They’re not in a hurricane zone, which is nice for a change, you know? They won’t be asking us for money for hurricanes every week. I do believe I’ll… pic.twitter.com/VOs5YzFIDB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2026

There are so many problems with this statement it’s hard to know where to start.

The way he’s frothing at the mouth at the prospect of doing whatever he wants with another country. The fact that he thinks Cuba is not in a hurricane zone. The mere idea that giving money to another country for hurricane relief disgusts him.

It’s all the perfect encapsulation of his foreign policy, which seems to boil down to trying to take over other countries with absolutely no plan in place and then asking for help when it all inevitably blows up in his face.

The bizarre statement/threat set off all the alarms online.

1.

I can just TAKE it?!?

My goodness, he sounds less and less like an American president. https://t.co/eS25MHExNd — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 16, 2026

2.

This is how fascists talk https://t.co/45o0oRhbia — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 16, 2026

3.

I have never witnessed a US president who is more disconnected from reality than Trump. Megalomania, malignant narcissism, and insanity in someone with this much power is a recipe for disaster. As a country, we are in the midst of Orwell’s nightmare. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/AvrA9ukTvd — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 17, 2026

4.

“I do believe I’ll be having the honor of taking Cuba. Free it. Take it. I think I can do anything I want with it if you want to know the truth.” Trump has 100% lost his mind. pic.twitter.com/vb97JKmExA — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) March 16, 2026

5.

I shouldn’t be shocked by this kind of insanely imperialist and hawkish rhetoric from him at this point but I still am. https://t.co/rky2tQeSto — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 16, 2026

6.

We are laying siege to the island of Cuba, turning off the lights in homes, hospitals, and the country’s most critical infrastructure. These are war crimes: lethal, cruel, and criminal acts of collective punishment. It is sociopathy dressed up as foreign policy. https://t.co/v8Jfe6IVSE — David Adler (@davidrkadler) March 16, 2026

7.

He’s at war in Iran without congressional authorization. He overthrew Venezuela by force. He threatened to invade a NATO ally. Now he wants to take Cuba and thinks he can do “anything he wants” with it. Where the hell are my Republican colleagues? They took the same oath I did.… https://t.co/KLRsEybLSJ — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) March 16, 2026

8.