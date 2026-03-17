Politics cuba donald trump

Donald Trump just drooled at the prospect of taking over Cuba and we didn’t think the alarm bells could ring any louder but they just did

Saul Hutson. Updated March 17th, 2026

Every Donald Trump press conference is a roll of the dice. No matter what question the reporter asks, the answers are going to be about whatever happens to be running through that small orange brain of his.

Recently, Donald was thinking about Cuba.

More specifically, he was thinking about Cuba the way a grade school bully thinks about his friend’s toys. When he sees something he wants, he snatches it away by any means necessary.

Here is the toddler in chief in his own words.

There are so many problems with this statement it’s hard to know where to start.

The way he’s frothing at the mouth at the prospect of doing whatever he wants with another country. The fact that he thinks Cuba is not in a hurricane zone. The mere idea that giving money to another country for hurricane relief disgusts him.

It’s all the perfect encapsulation of his foreign policy, which seems to boil down to trying to take over other countries with absolutely no plan in place and then asking for help when it all inevitably blows up in his face.

The bizarre statement/threat set off all the alarms online.

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