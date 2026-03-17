Elon Musk tried to troll this BBC interviewer and and fell flat on his face at the very first hurdle

US BBC elon musk

Money can buy you a lot of things, but a personality and a sense of humor are not on that list.

Elon Musk wants to be funny so bad he will do anything to get a laugh. Apparently, that includes looking at his phone for jokes a middle schooler would find beneath them.

Musk was appearing on an interview show when he tried to set up some sort of epic burn. He nervously looks at his phone and then tries to get out his prompt, only he promptly tripped on his own words and the whole thing fell apart.

Watch as this interviewer expertly dismantles Musk’s attempt at sabotaging the interview.

When Elon Musk hilariously trolled the BBC interviewer 😂 Elon Musk: “Do you like BBC?” Interviewer: “I see what you are doing, I am not going to respond to that” Elon Musk: “Surely you like BBC, come on” Interviewer: “I am not engaging” pic.twitter.com/288iR8ZoSi — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) March 15, 2026

The poster is clearly some sort of Tesla and Space X superfan, because he lauds Musk for pulling off this hilarious prank.

Needless to say, the commenters weren’t as blown away by Elon’s roasting skills.

1.

Hilariously trolled? He fumbled the setup and the guy didn’t respond 😂 — whatitdoobiedoo (@leasthellisfun) March 15, 2026

2.

this is exactly why all of his wives and children have left — R (@R7228265066858) March 15, 2026

3.

looking at your phone to remember the ‘do you like bbc’ joke that grok wrote for you and still fucking it up. generationally unfunny loser https://t.co/scEVahQpIX — Kudos (@manykudos) March 16, 2026

4.

he’s like that annoying kid in middle school you were trying your best to avoid https://t.co/Uixm7sobjm — alixbugbug 🧡 (@alixisabug) March 15, 2026

5.

Elon Musk is a staggeringly successful person by most standards, but what he truly longs for is for people to think he’s funny, and that’s the one thing forever beyond his grasp. There’s something almost Shakespearean about that. https://t.co/4U1RqlXEdh — Tomos Doran 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 🇵🇸 (@portraitinflesh) March 16, 2026

6.

It is mind boggling that the richest man of all time and CEO of like six companies behaves this way. https://t.co/MpZvkZXzBb — Hunter Kozak 🧦🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@HunterEKozak) March 15, 2026

7.