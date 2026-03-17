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Elon Musk tried to troll this BBC interviewer and and fell flat on his face at the very first hurdle

Saul Hutson. Updated March 17th, 2026

Money can buy you a lot of things, but a personality and a sense of humor are not on that list.

Elon Musk wants to be funny so bad he will do anything to get a laugh. Apparently, that includes looking at his phone for jokes a middle schooler would find beneath them.

Musk was appearing on an interview show when he tried to set up some sort of epic burn. He nervously looks at his phone and then tries to get out his prompt, only he promptly tripped on his own words and the whole thing fell apart.

Watch as this interviewer expertly dismantles Musk’s attempt at sabotaging the interview.

The poster is clearly some sort of Tesla and Space X superfan, because he lauds Musk for pulling off this hilarious prank.

Needless to say, the commenters weren’t as blown away by Elon’s roasting skills.

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