US donald trump Emily maitlis Iran

Emily Maitlis’s forensic dissection of the nightmare Trump has created for himself and everyone else just totally nailed it

John Plunkett. Updated March 17th, 2026

Not the first time we’ve turned to Emily Maitlis to totally nail the situation the world finds itself now, and it won’t be the last.

And when we say ‘the world’ what we really mean is Donald Trump, whose dug not so much a hole with his war on Iran as a black hole which threatens to suck everyone and everything else into it.

But that’s enough from us, over to the estimable Maitlis and her News Agents colleague, Jon Sopel.

Boom.

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Donald Trump mocked Starmer for consulting his team on whether to send ships to Iran, and the thinking world replied as one – 19 resounding facepalms

Source @TheNewsAgents