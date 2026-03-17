Emily Maitlis’s forensic dissection of the nightmare Trump has created for himself and everyone else just totally nailed it

US donald trump Emily maitlis Iran

Not the first time we’ve turned to Emily Maitlis to totally nail the situation the world finds itself now, and it won’t be the last.

And when we say ‘the world’ what we really mean is Donald Trump, whose dug not so much a hole with his war on Iran as a black hole which threatens to suck everyone and everything else into it.

But that’s enough from us, over to the estimable Maitlis and her News Agents colleague, Jon Sopel.

“Everybody is looking at the situation and saying ‘Why on earth would we want to get embroiled in Trump’s war?'” “Trump’s even calling on China – why would China help America?!” “It takes you into his state of mind – he’s getting desperate.”@maitlis | @jonsopel pic.twitter.com/ObcdHGSOvH — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 16, 2026

Boom.

Trump’s mess; Trump’s desperation; Trump’s foolishness. All those things. https://t.co/tH3D3ISOzT — Professor Christopher Painter (@PrfChrisPainter) March 16, 2026

This from Emily Maitlis “China’s ships are getting through” https://t.co/9utrKp9hij — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 16, 2026

Desperate and clueless https://t.co/yKQJ1TH7FP — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 16, 2026

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Donald Trump mocked Starmer for consulting his team on whether to send ships to Iran, and the thinking world replied as one – 19 resounding facepalms

Source @TheNewsAgents