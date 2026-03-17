Jon Stewart’s brutal Daily Show explainer on the Strait of Hormuz hilariously dragged Trump into next year

US Jon Stewart the daily show

If geography and current affairs are not your strong points, then the current situation in the Middle East will have left you feeling all at sea – the Arabian Sea, to be specific. Luckily for you, the Daily Show’s satirical genius Jon Stewart has recorded an explainer to get you up to speed.

.@jonstewart Iran-splains the ramifications of closing the Strait of Hormuz in a way even Trump can understand pic.twitter.com/stwygzKaKc — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 17, 2026

Now, if somebody could show that to Donald Trump – oh, and film his reaction, thanks – he might have an epiphany and end the war. Lol. Just kidding – he’d have a Truth Social meltdown and get the Daily Show taken off air.

Tweeters appreciated Jon’s efforts a lot more than the Orange Man Baby would.

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The current plan: "Frankly, we don't understand what the problem is and why big slow container ships are afraid of hitting a mine or being hit by rockets and/or missiles in an area where we created a war zone. I mean conflict." – Pete Hegseth — Entertaining T-Shirts (@EntertainingTs) March 17, 2026

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“War is god‘s way of teaching Americans geography.” 😂 https://t.co/LrGqEIGuC0 — Menschenechse (@Menschenechse) March 17, 2026

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The only serious way for most of the US public to access meaningful geopolitical analysis is primarily through comedian shows. Honestly. https://t.co/0GyKPOxYa4 — Raffaele Mauriello (@Mauriello_R) March 17, 2026

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If you haven’t sampled Jon Stewart on the Daily Show you are missing the brilliant use of comedy to drive home the tragic absurdity of Trump and Iran. Please give this 2 minutes of your time. You won’t regret it! https://t.co/FJq7o9M50n — Will Hutton (@williamnhutton) March 17, 2026

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"Lol, couldn't rope the GCC into his forever war.

Now desperately begging NATO to bail him out on Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/unTmVI2c4P — xpos (@red_____pill) March 17, 2026

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Didn’t need any writers this week Jon. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/HHpIYmAIwz — BHTBritanico (@BHTBritanico) March 17, 2026

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the ending finished me https://t.co/ghku6dhe9t — Fxmi (@heyFxmi) March 17, 2026

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The war is basically over. CHECK MATE IRAN. pic.twitter.com/lJNbuajwyU — MIXED BAG CHANNEL (@MIXEDBAGCHANNEL) March 17, 2026

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Very solid piece. -PD — The Writer Brothers (@TWBHome) March 17, 2026

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John doesnt need to make jokes, just play the clips — Fatima S (@FatimaS60530339) March 17, 2026

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They’re a bunch of idiots for real Jon. — AFORCEOFONE (@husbandjlh) March 17, 2026

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Trump’s next step?

Source Daily Show Image Screengrab