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Jon Stewart’s brutal Daily Show explainer on the Strait of Hormuz hilariously dragged Trump into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated March 17th, 2026

If geography and current affairs are not your strong points, then the current situation in the Middle East will have left you feeling all at sea – the Arabian Sea, to be specific. Luckily for you, the Daily Show’s satirical genius Jon Stewart has recorded an explainer to get you up to speed.

Now, if somebody could show that to Donald Trump – oh, and film his reaction, thanks – he might have an epiphany and end the war. Lol. Just kidding – he’d have a Truth Social meltdown and get the Daily Show taken off air.

Tweeters appreciated Jon’s efforts a lot more than the Orange Man Baby would.

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Trump’s next step?

Source Daily Show Image Screengrab