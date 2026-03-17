‘What’s a great April Fool, before I’m ‘exited’ from my job?’ – 23 magnificently petty ways to say goodbye

Life r/AskUK work

Leaving a job triggers a variety of feelings depending on the circumstances. You might feel a bit sad, hugely relieved or completely thrilled. And sometimes you feel an enormous sense of vengeance that can only be expressed in the most harmless of ways.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after user DamlyMyFrank posted this:

What’s a great April Fool, before I’m ‘exited’ from my job? So I’m being ‘exited’ by a bunch of zero-emotional-intelligence-having-sociopaths, and last day is 2nd April. Work for a wealth manager with offices across the UK. What’s a good April Fool prank that won’t jeopardise my compensation payment?

And lots of people had thoughts on small escapades that will prove highly satisfying, like these…

1.

‘Just bring a box of doughnuts in, write ‘April Fools’ on the bottom of the inside of the box. They’ll go nuts trying to work out what you’ve done.’

–Active-Strawberry-37

2.

‘If you really want to drive them nuts. Here’s the one. Create a document that says ‘New Team Structure’. Put totally inappropriate people working with (or for) each other. Mark it “confidential”.

Print it. Replace the piece of paper upside down towards the bottom of the paper tray in the printer. In a week or two it’ll be ‘discovered’ on the back of a document.’

–MonsieurGump

3.

‘Rent a sports car for the day and drop subtle hints that you might have won the Euromillions.’

–EnglandOfficial

4.

‘Cook some canned fish in the microwave for ten minutes.’

–Dolphin_Spotter

5.

‘Not exactly going to be one that would have put your job at risk but I’m reminded of an April fool my friend did. At lunch break one of the guys noticed and told him he had dog poop on his shoe my friend looked surprised looked down touched it then tasted it to check. Everyone almost threw up their lunch.

It was peanut butter, him being a lot eccentric helped at ton with believability.’

–TheEndlessNite

6.

‘Change the heights of peoples chairs.’

–charlottedoo

7.

‘You can set the screensaver so that it depicts a system update loading screen. Seen it many times, people waiting ages for their computer to finish updating.’

–intergalacticscooter

8.

‘Last year someone at work stuck a sign on the printer saying it was now voice activated. Was fun so see people shouting print at it.’

9.

‘I know somebody who did this, and managed to double down on the whole thing by saying to the victim ‘You’ve just got back from a secondment in Paris, maybe the printer is set to French’. Cue loud shouts in French. Great prank.’

–AlternativeParfait13

10.

‘Buy a bag of frozen prawns. Distribute around the office as you see fit.’

–Rich_27-

11.

‘I once put a fresh fish in the drop ceiling. Just get up on a chair, move one panel, place fish then replace panel. It’ll take days to stink.’

–Tacoshortage

12.

‘Just change the mouse controls from right to left handed. I did this at work and the guy got so mad at his pc that IT came up to assist. They said they had to reset his profile. Fixed…

Until he turned his back again.’

–buntypieface