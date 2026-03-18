Reform’s latest data-mining stunt offering to pay the winner’s electricity bill may not be legal, and we’re all so shocked – 17 cynical side-eyes

Politics Reform UK

If you thought Ed Davey had cornered the market in political stunts, you’ve clearly somehow missed the shenanigans in the Cirque de Reform.

They seem to have more press conferences than the other parties combined, though we’re watching Restore Britain closely as they’re following a Reform-alike model, and we fully expect Rupert Lowe to try and out-Farage Farage any day now.

Last week , we saw Reform set up camp at a petrol station for a day, where they lowered the cost of filling up, supposedly at their own expense, although it was almost certainly thanks to their unofficial owner, crypto-billionaire Christopher Harborne.

In Reform UK we like to offer value for money, which is why we are spending all day on a gimmick intended to satisfy the people we care most about – the donors with links to fossil fuels and climate change denial who gave us £2.3m. pic.twitter.com/65dJvv5Nw2 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) March 10, 2026

On Tuesday, they unveiled their fuel policy, including their intention to scrap green levies, which they claim will knock £200 off an annual bill, but which would render the UK more susceptible to supply interference.

If your energy needs are met from solar, wind, tidal, geothermal and nuclear sources, backed by copious battery storage, you're far less vulnerable to sudden crazy oil and gas price spikes. Trump's war on Iran is the best possible ad for accelerating the greening of the economy. — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) March 9, 2026

The announcement was accompanied by yet another Partridgesque video from their apparent Minister for Cringe, Robert Jenrick, who revealed that they would be running a lottery to win the cost of a full year’s electricity bills for one lucky entrant, and – apparently – their entire street.

A Reform Government will take £200 off your energy bill by scrapping taxes and levies. And today we’re opening a draw to pay a year's energy bills for you and your ENTIRE STREET.https://t.co/PuSzNcLOYu pic.twitter.com/HaPuzRjKS5 — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) March 17, 2026

Christopher Harborne must be getting the bank transfer set up as we speak. Farage shared the news.

This is why we are running a competition to pay your energy bills for an entire year. 👇 pic.twitter.com/lWTQCrpsLG — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 17, 2026

The competition, like the petrol station stunt, may not actually be legal. Shocking, we know.

NEW: Reform UK risks breaching data protection laws with its competition to win free energy bills for a year, lawyers and data experts have warned. Nigel Farage announced the lottery as a way to advertise his latest policy to cut energy bills. But entrants have to sign up via a… — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) March 17, 2026

Farage may claim it’s a Brexit freedom.

A data harvesting exercise similar to that carried out by Vote Leave and used for data analytics to push targeted electoral advertising: https://t.co/vOjaREYH3N The EU has banned similar practices: https://t.co/dMhTS6sAAl https://t.co/7cRsYdctbi — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) March 17, 2026

Tweeters weren’t buying it.

1.

Last week it was money off petrol. This week it’s a prize draw on your energy bill. What’s next week, win yourself a week away in Russia? https://t.co/vTl7AMUEwZ — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) March 17, 2026

2.

"I said it's really good of Reform to give people the chance to get their energy bills paid for a year. What did I say Roy?"

"You said it's a cynical bribe to harvest personal data" pic.twitter.com/hrLvoamTJS — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) March 17, 2026

3.

How is this not illegal? Isn't it

enticement to voters? https://t.co/R1heFVeiLa — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 17, 2026

4.

Do not enter your data into this website

Do not enter your data into this website

Do not enter your data into this website

Do not enter your data into this website

Do not enter your data into this website

Do not enter your data into this website

Do not enter your data into this w https://t.co/P6XKlk4eIW — dr ellie king (@drellietheking) March 17, 2026

5.

This skims the borderline of legality. There are certain loopholes, but it shows they are deeply unserious. Jenrick appears to have become a sort of circus master, introducing the next clown act. They cannot possibly govern. https://t.co/Y0VYu3vhTJ — Brendan May (@bmay) March 17, 2026

6.

This is data harvesting, pure and simple. Voter’s data is worth more to Reform then £3500. Instead of asking voluntarily, they will prey on people who need help with bills to get personal info, which will then be used to target them with campaign material. A new low for Reform https://t.co/aMbRmZAuaR — Samuel Hemsley (@SJRH03) March 17, 2026

7.

Reform UK. The party of data harvesting and dodgy competitions. Truly the Blankety Blank of political parties. Next week: Roll up. Roll up … for Lee Anderson’s Meat Raffle. 🤢 https://t.co/FMYdD8Ty7F — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 17, 2026

8.

Looked at the draw entry. It wants name and post code (obviously) but also asks who you voted for last time and who you intend to vote for next time.

This is a data harvesting exercise so they can gain information on which areas to best target. https://t.co/BzR95Wbm5n — HutchOnline (@Hutch_Online) March 17, 2026

9.