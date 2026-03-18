Politics Reform UK

Reform’s latest data-mining stunt offering to pay the winner’s electricity bill may not be legal, and we’re all so shocked – 17 cynical side-eyes

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 18th, 2026

If you thought Ed Davey had cornered the market in political stunts, you’ve clearly somehow missed the shenanigans in the Cirque de Reform.

They seem to have more press conferences than the other parties combined, though we’re watching Restore Britain closely as they’re following a Reform-alike model, and we fully expect Rupert Lowe to try and out-Farage Farage any day now.

Last week , we saw Reform set up camp at a petrol station for a day, where they lowered the cost of filling up, supposedly at their own expense, although it was almost certainly thanks to their unofficial owner, crypto-billionaire Christopher Harborne.

On Tuesday, they unveiled their fuel policy, including their intention to scrap green levies, which they claim will knock £200 off an annual bill, but which would render the UK more susceptible to supply interference.

The announcement was accompanied by yet another Partridgesque video from their apparent Minister for Cringe, Robert Jenrick, who revealed that they would be running a lottery to win the cost of a full year’s electricity bills for one lucky entrant, and – apparently – their entire street.

Christopher Harborne must be getting the bank transfer set up as we speak. Farage shared the news.

The competition, like the petrol station stunt, may not actually be legal. Shocking, we know.

Farage may claim it’s a Brexit freedom.

Tweeters weren’t buying it.

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