JD Vance tried to find the upside in America’s soaring gas prices and absolutely no-one was buying it

Pics Iran JD Vance

It appears to have fallen to JD Vance to try to persuade Americans that Donald Trump’s war on Iran isn’t the absolute shitshow that everyone knows it is.

Quite apart from all the death and destruction the chaos that Trump has unleashed has also led to soaring gas prices in the US and around the world.

Except Vance tried to find the upside for struggling Americans right now, and it’s fair to say absolutely no-one was buying it.

Vance says Americans should find comfort in the fact that our allies are “suffering more than we are” from high gas prices pic.twitter.com/7dLpmqBdtt — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) March 18, 2026

New dictionary definition of ‘cold comfort’ just dropped!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Just a horrible country full of horrible people https://t.co/6OgRVgLUtq — Angelo Plume (@poxesfoxes) March 18, 2026

2.

When was it ever Christian to take any comfort in others’ suffering? Pretty sure my Sunday school teacher said we should help those who are suffering… — Jerwalk50 (@jerwalk50) March 18, 2026

3.

“We fucked our own citizens over pretty badly, but at least we fucked the rest of the world over worse! MAGA!” — EvilCircleofMonkeys (@EvilCircle89964) March 18, 2026

4.

No decent human being finds comfort in this. What a horrifyingly repulsive individual. https://t.co/XJ3fhAtdxG — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) March 19, 2026

5.

This guy will never be president, he’s so damn stupid. Then again, the current guy isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer either. — Jp Caz (@jp_caz) March 18, 2026

6.