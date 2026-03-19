Pics Iran JD Vance

JD Vance tried to find the upside in America’s soaring gas prices and absolutely no-one was buying it

John Plunkett. Updated March 19th, 2026

It appears to have fallen to JD Vance to try to persuade Americans that Donald Trump’s war on Iran isn’t the absolute shitshow that everyone knows it is.

Quite apart from all the death and destruction the chaos that Trump has unleashed has also led to soaring gas prices in the US and around the world.

Except Vance tried to find the upside for struggling Americans right now, and it’s fair to say absolutely no-one was buying it.

New dictionary definition of ‘cold comfort’ just dropped!

And these people surely said it best.

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