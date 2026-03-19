Celebrity louis theroux Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan just stormed off his own YouTube show and of all the A++ responses this one surely nailed it best

Poke Reporter. Updated March 19th, 2026

Piers Morgan is no stranger to walking off his own show, as no-one who saw him strop off Good Morning Britain back in the day will need reminding.

Now he’s gone and done it again but in even more spectaclar style.

Because this time he was flouting off his own YouTube show which meant there was precisely zero people around to sort through the mess. Apart from the idiot he was interviewing, obviously.

That idiot is Harrison Sullivan, aka HSTikkyTokky, one of the manosphere ‘influencers’ who featured in Louis Theroux’s Netflix documentary. And the exchange got progressively more heated until it got to the point that Morgan simply couldn’t take it any more and decided to pull the plug.

That’s a picture of Morgan’s wife Celia Walden that Sullivan was holding up there, just in case you didn’t know.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point responses.

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But we reckon this one nailed it best.

And finally this. Very much this.

100% that.

To conclude …

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