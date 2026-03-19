Piers Morgan just stormed off his own YouTube show and of all the A++ responses this one surely nailed it best

Celebrity louis theroux Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is no stranger to walking off his own show, as no-one who saw him strop off Good Morning Britain back in the day will need reminding.

Now he’s gone and done it again but in even more spectaclar style.

Because this time he was flouting off his own YouTube show which meant there was precisely zero people around to sort through the mess. Apart from the idiot he was interviewing, obviously.

That idiot is Harrison Sullivan, aka HSTikkyTokky, one of the manosphere ‘influencers’ who featured in Louis Theroux’s Netflix documentary. And the exchange got progressively more heated until it got to the point that Morgan simply couldn’t take it any more and decided to pull the plug.

Piers Morgan walks off his own show after things get heated with HStikkytokky over his past wife 😭 “Let’s end this, please.” pic.twitter.com/hx5WR3NFWk — Kick Clips 🎬 (@kick_clips) March 18, 2026

That’s a picture of Morgan’s wife Celia Walden that Sullivan was holding up there, just in case you didn’t know.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point responses.

1.

Bro cancelled the whole broadcast after this 😂 https://t.co/5ist8HIrad — Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) March 18, 2026

2.

If you invite an internet troll to dinner, don't be surprised when he starts eating your personal life for dessert. — dionysiosfirst (@brightdio) March 18, 2026

3.

I have to give this one to Harrison,

He rage baited the rage baiter off his own show. 😂 VERY rare @HSTIKKYTOKKY4 W https://t.co/y5dmJTh2qM — Chase DeMoor (@ChaseDeMoor) March 18, 2026

4.

Like a typical bully, as soon as someone stands up to him, he spits the dummy out , soils his nappy and fucks off to have a strop. Four year old have more dignity and balls than he does. — Big Shaun Pro Gobshite (@BrotherShaunEPB) March 18, 2026

5.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. https://t.co/myDU5Tf3ze — Rollo Tomassi (@RationalMale) March 18, 2026

6.

Imagine rage quitting your own show 🤭🫵🏻 https://t.co/u44DPNXALi — Greg The Groyper (@GroyperGreg) March 18, 2026

7.

As much I cannot stand Hs and his childish bs. Seeing Piers get slaughtered kinda made me chuckle a bit. 😅 — I Hate Everything (@iamthatshadyguy) March 18, 2026

But we reckon this one nailed it best.

Piers Morgan has spent years bullying women and others on tv shows and in the press and now he’s just been bullied by a 20 year old and quit his own interview 🤣 — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) March 18, 2026

And finally this. Very much this.

The problem with two men going at one another is that it is often at the expense of women. In this incident- Piers' wife.

He walks off in disgust, as he should.

But I can't help feeling he will now know EXACTLY the hurt he caused Prince Harry when he attacked Meghan. pic.twitter.com/DBQGXziLwR — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 18, 2026

100% that.

Why does Piers always storm out when he’s confronted on his own bullshit? What a spineless pusillanimous twerp! — Daniel Egwu (@Danielbeloved28) March 18, 2026

I guess bringing his wife into was the last straw…thats my point though — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 18, 2026

To conclude …

Two absolute twats trying to out-twat each other. — Inevitable Gonzo (@3y3l3ssCT) March 18, 2026

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This manosphere ‘influencer’ schooled by Louis Theroux thought he had the ultimate comeback only for it to blow up in his face in spectacular style