Whoever did the new Trump cover of the Economist, give them the rest of the week off

US donald trump economist

Not the first newspaper or magazine front page we’ve featured among these posts, but this has got to be up there with the best.

It’s the new edition of the Economist which, as you might expect, is preoccupied like everyone else with Donald Trump and his war on Iran.

And they don’t say it much better than this.

The reckless campaign against Iran will weaken America’s president. That will make him angry. Be warned: he makes a very bad loser https://t.co/UUNQjqewMl pic.twitter.com/qYyimeEMjp — The Economist (@TheEconomist) March 19, 2026

Bravo, people!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

They say a picture can say a 1000 words. Bravo The Economist. They have summed it up perfectly. pic.twitter.com/R9PBjC04tE — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) March 19, 2026

2.

Look like @TheEconomist ran out of fucks to give… “The reckless campaign against Iran will weaken America’s president. That will make him angry. Be warned: he makes a very bad loser” pic.twitter.com/ERTlFDW62g — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) March 19, 2026

3.

Movie adaption title “Full Mental Jacket” — pog0121 (@pog0121) March 19, 2026

4.

5.

Understand that the one thing trump cannot stand is to look weak or be mocked. A personality like that will burn the world to avoid that. https://t.co/P8jssGTdFx — Zarrar Khuhro (@ZarrarKhuhro) March 19, 2026

6.

7.

The Economist is America's HERO OF THE DAY! https://t.co/FuvvrDV9vG — Your Mom ♥️ Valhalla & Heaven aren't for MAGA (@Ragnars_Dottir) March 19, 2026

8.

I hate this mag but this is good https://t.co/mOxPp72EgO — Doug Henwood (@DougHenwood) March 19, 2026

9.

Perfect. Everybody loses. China comes out somewhat ahead but dismayed by the chaos. OK…Russia wins. But literally everybody else in the world is worse off. And there's no backsies. https://t.co/4g8TwAhzzs — Angelica 🌐⚛️🇹🇼🇨🇳🇺🇸 (@AngelicaOung) March 19, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it …

If we lost the war it would undermine him. Which is why the media is hell bent on saying Iran has a fighting chance left and the American military is losing. Unbelievable considering we sunk their entire Navy and our ships don’t have a single battle scar. https://t.co/MTTbtilF1a — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) March 19, 2026

… but it just made us like it even more.

That’s it. The subscription is kinda steep but I’m gonna have to bite the bullet. — Won’t Bow: Don’t Know How (@MonarchPimp) March 19, 2026

Lots more Economist here!

Source Economist