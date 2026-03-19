US donald trump economist

Whoever did the new Trump cover of the Economist, give them the rest of the week off

Poke Reporter. Updated March 19th, 2026

Not the first newspaper or magazine front page we’ve featured among these posts, but this has got to be up there with the best.

It’s the new edition of the Economist which, as you might expect, is preoccupied like everyone else with Donald Trump and his war on Iran.

And they don’t say it much better than this.

Bravo, people!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

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Not everyone appreciated it …

… but it just made us like it even more.

Lots more Economist here!

Source Economist