US donald trump Japan

Donald Trump just made a Pearl Harbour joke in front of the Japanese PM and it has to be seen to be believed

John Plunkett. Updated March 19th, 2026

To the White House where Donald Trump was entertaining the Japanese prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.

Ahead of their meeting Takaichi said she expected it would be a ‘very difficult’ conversation except it turns out she had no idea just how difficult, after a Japanese reporter asked Trump why he hadn’t informed his allies before he started bombing Iran.

And when we say Trump’s response has to be seen to be believed, we really do mean it.

The cringe was visible from the moon, according to the latest reports. And these people surely said it best.

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