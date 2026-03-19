Donald Trump just made a Pearl Harbour joke in front of the Japanese PM and it has to be seen to be believed

US donald trump Japan

To the White House where Donald Trump was entertaining the Japanese prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.

Ahead of their meeting Takaichi said she expected it would be a ‘very difficult’ conversation except it turns out she had no idea just how difficult, after a Japanese reporter asked Trump why he hadn’t informed his allies before he started bombing Iran.

And when we say Trump’s response has to be seen to be believed, we really do mean it.

Reporter: Why didn’t you tell allies about the war before attacking Iran? Trump: We wanted it to be a surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor? pic.twitter.com/BJWiVoeH38 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2026

The cringe was visible from the moon, according to the latest reports. And these people surely said it best.

1.

Holy shit. Even for Trump this is bad. https://t.co/o8ff30IN97 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 19, 2026

2.

Trump, the most embarrassing president of all time. https://t.co/Dh2sGrbsb2 — Jürgen Nauditt (@jurgen_nauditt) March 19, 2026

3.

The look on Takaichi’s face as Trump said that: https://t.co/YteM5elkR9 pic.twitter.com/xmSQ5qZWX8 — Jenn Williams (@jenn_ruth) March 19, 2026

4.

The room goes completely silent https://t.co/gHGNwTvLXB — Techno Cowboy (@_TechnoCowboy_) March 19, 2026

5.

“why am I here listening to this idiot” pic.twitter.com/soghUobRgq — gatordontplay (@frankvaneth) March 19, 2026

6.

The leading behavioral symptom of frontotemporal dementia is social disinhibition—the tendency to say embarrassing things in public. It represents the fact that the areas in the brain that provide decision-making and judgment have been obliterated. https://t.co/b2jzYdd6oo — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist (@jimstewartson) March 19, 2026

7.

You mean when Japan launched a surprise attack, lost the war, paid a terrible cost, and ended its status as a military superpower? https://t.co/gKoIez7DQp — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) March 19, 2026

8.

Japanese Report: “Why didn’t you tell US allies about the war before attacking Iran?” Donald Trump: “Who knows better about surprises then Japan. Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?” This man belong in a psychiatric ward. pic.twitter.com/Rx0HklJkIv — Daractenus (@Daractenus) March 19, 2026

9.