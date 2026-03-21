What’s something that isn’t a cult but feels like one? – 17 groups that are less wholesome than they seem

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Ever been part of a group where you get the uncanny feeling that something doesn’t feel right? If so, you’re not alone.

That’s because Reddit user has unearthed the organisations that have the strange air of a cult, despite not explicitly stating that they are one. And they did this by posing the following question to r/AskReddit:

What’s something that’s “not a cult” but feels like a cult?

Join us as we look over the top replies…

1.

‘LinkedIn. ‘Mandatory enthusiasm, shared values, mysterious leaders, and if you leave you never really leave’

-Jomp_432

2.

‘This is probably a very niche response but as a teacher I want to say teachers that are influencers on social media.’

-caveman7392

3.

‘My daughter‘s competitive cheerleading league. It’s really weird and it makes me uncomfortable. The worst part is a ton of parents feel the same but all say but our daughters love it so why not.’

-TheBatmanWhoPuffs

4.

‘Mega churches’

-scooby69_0

5.

‘Living in a low population rural area, if you think any differently from them then you can be ostracized and shunned.’

-Visible-Fun4400

6.

‘Any company that heavily emphasizes that ‘we are a Family here’ during the interview process. It is almost never a healthy environment. It is a calculated, psychological manipulation tactic designed to make you feel guilty for setting basic human boundaries, asking for your legally mandated breaks, or refusing to work unpaid overtime. You can’t fire your family, but they will absolutely lay you off on a Tuesday via a Zoom call.’

-Ok_Explorer9466

7.

‘Fandoms. ‘As someone who partakes in fandom culture in many media pieces, I’ve definitely felt like some things just feel a little culty. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a hater and I truly love how respectful fandoms can be, especially with people educating others on fandom etiquette. Still, there are always a few bad apples that group together and genuinely go too far with some stuff. Don’t want to point fingers at any fandoms because all have a few bad things about them and that’s okay.’

-Sleep_deprived_weabo

8.

‘Activist groups can feel that way, sometimes. I hate saying that because I think activism and protesting is very important, especially now. But it’s easy to be ostracized and black listed for having a different opinion than the majority of the group.’

-giraffemoo

9.