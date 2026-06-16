25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Round Ups funny threads

Welcome to the Poke round-up of comedy gems from Threads. We’ve been rummaging around, and we’ve found a lot of really funny stuff that we reckon will add a bit of sparkle to your day.

If you’re on Threads and you enjoy any of these, please show them a bit of love.

Let’s dive in.

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