Donald Trump celebrated the death of Robert Mueller and his Treasury Secretary somehow made it worse

Politics donald trump robert mueller scott bessent

Scott Bessent has all the credentials to be Donald Trump’s US Treasury Secretary.

1: he appears willing to say and do anything to make his boss look good.

2: that’s it.

And nowhere was this more apparent than when Bessent went on air to discuss Trump’s public celebration of the death of former FBI head Robert Mueller.

There is covering for your boss and then there is whatever this drivel is.

WELKER: Do you think it’s appropriate for the president to celebrate the death of a Bronze Star, Purple Heart recipient who served in Vietnam? BESSENT: Neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and his family WELKER: But is it appropriate for the… pic.twitter.com/4nucH76VJJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

You could train a fucking parrot to do this job. https://t.co/su4EdKvO98 — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 22, 2026

2.

If Bessent can’t state the obvious – that it’s clearly inappropriate – he is just as big a piece of shit as Trump as to the death of Robert Mueller. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) March 22, 2026

3.

This produces an almost palpable feeling of embarrassment just reading it https://t.co/rKDh2wxCqF — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 22, 2026

4.

So then we should all be justified in saying the same about them given what they are doing to us and putting us through. Also, as an aside — why does Bessent always look like he’s wearing someone else’s skin? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 22, 2026

5.

This is some next level mindless, pathetic sycophantic sickness. Such gross and despicable people. https://t.co/ZnGvnPCMPL — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) March 22, 2026

6.

And Bessent will have to eat his words when all of us celebrate the passing of Trump, because he cannot understand what Trump has done to us and our families. — Gig – The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) March 22, 2026

7.

Once you come to understand that these people are the most despicable humans on earth, you will no longer anticipate anything different. They expect others to adhere to a particular moral standard, while simultaneously disregarding it when it comes to Trump. — (@ChidiNwatu) March 22, 2026

8.