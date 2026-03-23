Politics donald trump robert mueller scott bessent

Donald Trump celebrated the death of Robert Mueller and his Treasury Secretary somehow made it worse

Saul Hutson. Updated March 23rd, 2026

Scott Bessent has all the credentials to be Donald Trump’s US Treasury Secretary.

1: he appears willing to say and do anything to make his boss look good.

2: that’s it.

And nowhere was this more apparent than when Bessent went on air to discuss Trump’s public celebration of the death of former FBI head Robert Mueller.

There is covering for your boss and then there is whatever this drivel is.

And these people surely said it best.

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