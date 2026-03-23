A new commemorative Donald Trump coin has been approved and people have come up with their own more appropriate designs

US donald trump MAGA

In the US, it’s the job of the Commission of Fine Arts to ‘provide expert advice to the President, Congress, and federal agencies on matters of design and aesthetics, particularly to protect and enhance the appearance, dignity, and symbolic importance of the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.’

They’re also the people who approve the design of new coins, and they’ve just given the go-ahead for a commemorative gold coin featuring Donald Trump.

It’s hardly a surprise, to be honest, given that Trump personally appointed the seven members of the Commission, but hey-ho.

Here’s the coin, featuring the man himself, looking rather serious and with a suspiciously chiselled jawline.

Thanks to Republicans Against Trump for sharing.

JUST IN: Trump’s handpicked Commission of Fine Arts approved a general design for a 24k gold commemorative coin for the U.S. 250th anniversary featuring Trump’s image. “I motion to approve this as presented, and with the strong encouragement that you make it as large as… pic.twitter.com/sa49ZmKt5I — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 19, 2026

And the uncropped image…

People weren’t exactly smitten…

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These would make excellent urinal cakes for public restrooms. — Rick (@RLRottman) March 20, 2026

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This is so fucking ridiculous. https://t.co/udYUK0ZUrj — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 20, 2026

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Why does this look like he’s locking eyes with you while he’s filling up his diaper? — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) March 19, 2026

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This is the most pathetic attempt to remain relevant in modern history. A malignant narcissist at his finest. Pitiful. — Donna L. Byers Visual Artist/Author⚖ (@D_ByersArtist) March 19, 2026

Luckily, others were on hand to come up with their own more appropriate designs.

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I could get behind an actual quote… pic.twitter.com/cvX91oB2NL — Left Coast Fella (@LeftCoastFella) March 20, 2026

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