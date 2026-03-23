US donald trump MAGA

A new commemorative Donald Trump coin has been approved and people have come up with their own more appropriate designs

David Harris. Updated March 23rd, 2026

In the US, it’s the job of the Commission of Fine Arts to ‘provide expert advice to the President, Congress, and federal agencies on matters of design and aesthetics, particularly to protect and enhance the appearance, dignity, and symbolic importance of the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.’

They’re also the people who approve the design of new coins, and they’ve just given the go-ahead for a commemorative gold coin featuring Donald Trump.

It’s hardly a surprise, to be honest, given that Trump personally appointed the seven members of the Commission, but hey-ho.

Here’s the coin, featuring the man himself, looking rather serious and with a suspiciously chiselled jawline.

Thanks to Republicans Against Trump for sharing.

And the uncropped image…

People weren’t exactly smitten…

1.

2.

3.

4.

Luckily, others were on hand to come up with their own more appropriate designs.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2