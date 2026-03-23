Entertainment donald trump Keir Starmer SNL

SNL UK’s first sketch dragged Keir Starmer for appeasing Donald Trump, and was a big hit …with Donald Trump – 22 ‘special relationship’ facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 23rd, 2026

This weekend (Saturday, unsurprisingly) saw the first episode of Saturday Night Live UK, featuring actors and comedians George Fouracres, Celeste Dring, Hammed Animashaun, Jack Shep, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

In a pretty huge coup for Sky, Saturday Night Live legend Tina Fey was the episode one host. Here’s her very funny opening monologue.

Comedy, like all entertainment, is entirely a matter of taste, so the reactions have been mixed.

The UK version, closely following the US format, began with a cold open, which happened to be about the complicated relationship between Keir Starmer and Donald Trump.

Featuring George Fouracres as Keir Starmer and Hammed Animashaun as David Lammy, the skit painted Starmer as a craven idiot trying to appease a madman.

“I just want to keep him happy, Lammy. You don’t understand him like I do. I can change him.”

On a scale of 1 to boots on the ground, how worrying is it that we could absolutley believe that Starmer thinks that way?

SNL UK managed to catch the eye of the president, and – in what may be the best or the worst advert for the show – he shared the sketch on Truth Social, completely failing to grasp that he comes over just as badly as the PM.

Facepalms all round – for both leaders.

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