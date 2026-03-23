SNL UK’s first sketch dragged Keir Starmer for appeasing Donald Trump, and was a big hit …with Donald Trump – 22 ‘special relationship’ facepalms

Entertainment donald trump Keir Starmer SNL

This weekend (Saturday, unsurprisingly) saw the first episode of Saturday Night Live UK, featuring actors and comedians George Fouracres, Celeste Dring, Hammed Animashaun, Jack Shep, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

The first ever: Live from London, it’s Saturday Night! pic.twitter.com/xUejjSLzG4 — Saturday Night Network (@thesnlnetwork) March 21, 2026

In a pretty huge coup for Sky, Saturday Night Live legend Tina Fey was the episode one host. Here’s her very funny opening monologue.

Comedy, like all entertainment, is entirely a matter of taste, so the reactions have been mixed.

Forget the promos. Saturday Night Live UK was a masterclass in live television. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/R8H085v64J — Chuck Thomas (@chuckthomasuk) March 22, 2026

Didn't make me laugh, smirk or giggle, won't waste my time again — John Melling (@jmellling1895) March 22, 2026

Thought SNL UK (the sketches I’ve seen) was great. https://t.co/ZaRQTpJHsf — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) March 22, 2026

An actually excellent debut for Saturday Night Live UK there. Genuinely funny, well produced, and just a really well put together show. Perfectly adapted for the British audience while keeping to the US format at the same time. #SNLUK — Alfie (@AlfieS12) March 21, 2026

Well that was disappointing. Did AI write this? The sketches were too contrived and drawn out compared to other US modelled shows. How about filming it earlier “as live” and do some fast editing. A sharper writing pool too. As it stands, probably not worth a second view. — Chris Nevell (@ChrisNevell) March 22, 2026

I really enjoyed the launch of SNL UK. This sketch and the Underagé one in particular really made me laugh and weekend update had some cracking jokes! 🙌 https://t.co/wHIomHVQfZ — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) March 22, 2026

The UK version, closely following the US format, began with a cold open, which happened to be about the complicated relationship between Keir Starmer and Donald Trump.

Featuring George Fouracres as Keir Starmer and Hammed Animashaun as David Lammy, the skit painted Starmer as a craven idiot trying to appease a madman.

“I just want to keep him happy, Lammy. You don’t understand him like I do. I can change him.”

On a scale of 1 to boots on the ground, how worrying is it that we could absolutley believe that Starmer thinks that way?

SNL UK managed to catch the eye of the president, and – in what may be the best or the worst advert for the show – he shared the sketch on Truth Social, completely failing to grasp that he comes over just as badly as the PM.

🚨 NEW: Donald Trump has reposted the Saturday Night LIVE UK parody of Keir Starmer's phone calls with him pic.twitter.com/psFOf11di6 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 22, 2026

Facepalms all round – for both leaders.

1.

The utterly mad president of the US just shared a skit humiliating the British PM. pic.twitter.com/o6OigCV633 — Daractenus (@Daractenus) March 22, 2026

2.

This is probably the only time that Donald Trump has reposted a Saturday Night Live clip, and it is about Keir Starmer preparing to make a phone call to him with the help of David Lammy. pic.twitter.com/8gAsqNAnNw — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 22, 2026

3.

Seems Dementia Don isn't that interested in US/UK relations.

Time for the King to cancel his visit — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 22, 2026

4.

We have reached the point where the President of the United States uses "Saturday Night Live" to conduct foreign policy. It is hard to decide what is more broken: the diplomacy or the comedy. — Shahbaz Patel (@TheOpen_Archive) March 22, 2026

5.

This is the person who spent a year placating him, handing him a letter from HM and giving him a rare second state visit. https://t.co/kxAGe6KRwZ — Senior Man (@Seyi__) March 22, 2026

6.

Special Relationship latest… President Trump shares a Saturday Night Live comedy sketch in which they make fun of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy It includes shock at a Gen Z advisor as the only person under 23 who hasn't voted for The… pic.twitter.com/IKJjwAlaVu — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 22, 2026

7.

Utterly humiliating for Starmer, both the bit and this. https://t.co/4RsXk5LDhH — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) March 22, 2026

8.

And tomorrow he’ll be begging that same guy for help again. — Kadi🇪🇪🌻 (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) March 22, 2026

9.

we somehow didn’t hate on the concept of SNL UK enough https://t.co/dsgE6608hk — csz (@cszabla) March 22, 2026

10.

Just wait until they parody him and it’s suddenly labelled woke or some shit https://t.co/qHF1G68LsS — Jacob (@LFCJacobb) March 22, 2026

11.