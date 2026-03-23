US donald trump

This former Donald Trump lawyer just captured the essence of the man in 30 seconds flat and had people everywhere cheering

John Plunkett. Updated March 23rd, 2026

No matter how low Donald Trump sets the bar, he still manages to slither under it. And he has rarely slithered lower than he did following the death of former FBI director, Robert Mueller.

Mueller, the decorated Vietnam war veteran who led a politically explosive investigation into Trump, died on Friday aged 81 and this is what Trump had to say about it.

At which point, cut to former White House and Trump lawyer Ty Cobb, who was asked what he made of that and his A++ takedown of the so-called president totally nailed it.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

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Source @Acyn