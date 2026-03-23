This former Donald Trump lawyer just captured the essence of the man in 30 seconds flat and had people everywhere cheering

US donald trump

No matter how low Donald Trump sets the bar, he still manages to slither under it. And he has rarely slithered lower than he did following the death of former FBI director, Robert Mueller.

Mueller, the decorated Vietnam war veteran who led a politically explosive investigation into Trump, died on Friday aged 81 and this is what Trump had to say about it.

At which point, cut to former White House and Trump lawyer Ty Cobb, who was asked what he made of that and his A++ takedown of the so-called president totally nailed it.

Cobb: He's a demented narcissist, rules the country in a very authoritarian manner with the assistance of a cowardly cabinet and even more cowardly Republicans in congress. And that's tragedy. That's something we're all having to deal with. But I think rather than focusing on the… pic.twitter.com/r1tsT2pCkI — Acyn (@Acyn) March 21, 2026

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

Donald Trump just CELEBRATED the DEATH of American Patriot Robert Mueller. Who the fuck does that? https://t.co/kqzY9G1B4l — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) March 21, 2026

2.

Nailed it. Also, that mustache is fab. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 21, 2026

3.

4.

Just when I think #trump can not go any lower as a human being he proves me wrong. How disgraceful deplorable disrespectful &demeaning. He debases devalues and disrespects the office of the president. What an embarrassment for these united states. @SenateGOP @HouseGOP @johnthune — mike rico (@mikerico77) March 21, 2026

5.

He’s right about one thing, stop the politics and respect the person we lost. Everything else can wait… — MJ (@MJStacking) March 21, 2026

6.

7.

Friends, the time has come to end this bullshit. Nov elections, January impeachment, trials by May '27, life incarceration by January '28…then we'll see how long he can survive in a real prison – Ghislaine got Club Fed, we're all out of "soft passes." Fuck Donald Trump and… — AReturntoPeace 🇺🇸 (@LoveUNDFreedom) March 21, 2026

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This former Nato commander said Trump has two choices left in Iran and it’s a brutal reality check for Magas everywhere

Source @Acyn