The Unnecessary Inventions Guy’s Lego vacuum may be the most necessary gadget you’ll see today
Despite calling his project Unnecessary Inventions, Matty Benedetto has come up with some niche but arguably necessary products.
For example –
Rage Quit Protector™️ to stop you smashing your controller in frustration.
The Stop Snacking Sweater™️ which is self-explanatory.
The Gator Briefs™️ because he’s legally not allowed to call them Crocs.
Okay, okay – some are unnecessary.
His latest invention is the LEGO Suck It! Here he is demonstrating it.
That’s not just necessary – it’s a must-have device for every household with LEGO.
Here’s what Instagram users had to say about it.
This is actually a million-dollar idea.
leo_jones_05
Yooooo this is the MOST necessary!
designbyproxy
Bro, I need this😭😭
christinaalamia
This invention sucks!!
vincenzo.rizza
It’s high time to rename your account. What a controversy!!!
akhmad_john
Someone named purell.williams asked –
Does it have a reverse button so I could shoot legos at my enemies?
No need. The best way to use LEGO as a weapon is simply to leave it on the floor.
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12 brilliantly unnecessary inventions
Source Unnecessary Inventions Image Screengrab