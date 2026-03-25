Politics bombs Iran Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth laid out his very own brand of diplomacy strategy and it’s two parts terrifying, one part depraved, with a dash of insecurity to top it off

Saul Hutson. Updated March 25th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Pete Hegseth continues to treat global warfare like a 10-year-old boy playing with tiny green army figurines in his basement.

The latest statement he made proves just how out of depth he is right now.

The Secretary of Defense laid out his negotiating strategy and — SHOCKER — it involves killing anyone who disagrees with him.

Here are Hegseth’s own words:

The fact that he feels free to speak like this in public is the perfect encapsulation of the current White House. Nobody is held accountable for previously unheard of behavior.

Donald Trump is actually standing right there behind him, nodding in approval.

He might be the only one on the same page as Hegseth, though. Everyone online was properly mortified.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2