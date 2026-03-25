Pete Hegseth laid out his very own brand of diplomacy strategy and it’s two parts terrifying, one part depraved, with a dash of insecurity to top it off

Politics bombs Iran Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth continues to treat global warfare like a 10-year-old boy playing with tiny green army figurines in his basement.

The latest statement he made proves just how out of depth he is right now.

The Secretary of Defense laid out his negotiating strategy and — SHOCKER — it involves killing anyone who disagrees with him.

Here are Hegseth’s own words:

The fact that he feels free to speak like this in public is the perfect encapsulation of the current White House. Nobody is held accountable for previously unheard of behavior.

Donald Trump is actually standing right there behind him, nodding in approval.

He might be the only one on the same page as Hegseth, though. Everyone online was properly mortified.

1.

He’s one gin away from saying “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 24, 2026

2.

This is not how representatives of a superpower talk. This is how jumped-up teenagers talk. https://t.co/0t18P5envi — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 24, 2026

3.

Every time Hegseth opens his mouth, he proves how stupid he is. What an asshole. https://t.co/ZzMQhUBEQk — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) March 24, 2026

4.

This guy’s ’90s tough guy action hero schtick is so tired https://t.co/DuHJiDgGqR — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 24, 2026

5.

That explains the Melania movie. https://t.co/igM6sGOhkR — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 24, 2026

6.

Mask off moment. Pete Hegseth explicitly admits the US uses terrorism as diplomacy. We negotiate with bombs. He threatens to keep his hand on the throttle over Iranian cities. They are openly confessing to imperialist war crimes against sovereign nations. pic.twitter.com/d0Thlf31jp — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 24, 2026

7.

Did those bombs open the strait yet? https://t.co/EqxptXOay4 — SK Media (@SpaghettiKozak) March 24, 2026

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