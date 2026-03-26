US Iran Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt is mad at Iran because they refuse to admit they’ve lost the war but the only person losing it is Leavitt – 15 A++ reality checks

Saul Hutson. Updated March 26th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Usually when Karoline Leavitt is stomping her feet and raising her voice, she’s directing her ire at the US media. This time, she’s mad at an entire nation.

Iran just won’t stop fighting back and Leavitt has had enough. Don’t they know they lost already?

Both Leavitt and Donald Trump have declared multiple times that the United States has won the war with Iran. And yet, conflict remains.

Leavitt has had enough. So she let everyone know this is all just a big misunderstanding.

No matter how many times she tries to declare this war over, people are still fighting. Soldiers are still being deployed. Worst of all, people are still dying.

And yet the White House Press Secretary wants to stick her fingers in her ears until it’s all over.

Twitter had some responses that Leavitt is definitely not going to like.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2