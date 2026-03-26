Karoline Leavitt is mad at Iran because they refuse to admit they’ve lost the war but the only person losing it is Leavitt – 15 A++ reality checks

US Iran Karoline Leavitt

Usually when Karoline Leavitt is stomping her feet and raising her voice, she’s directing her ire at the US media. This time, she’s mad at an entire nation.

Iran just won’t stop fighting back and Leavitt has had enough. Don’t they know they lost already?

Both Leavitt and Donald Trump have declared multiple times that the United States has won the war with Iran. And yet, conflict remains.

Leavitt has had enough. So she let everyone know this is all just a big misunderstanding.

Leavitt: “President Trump does not bluff … any violence beyond this point will be because the Iranian regime refused to understand they have already been defeated” pic.twitter.com/siWhW4yEp3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 25, 2026

No matter how many times she tries to declare this war over, people are still fighting. Soldiers are still being deployed. Worst of all, people are still dying.

And yet the White House Press Secretary wants to stick her fingers in her ears until it’s all over.

Twitter had some responses that Leavitt is definitely not going to like.

1.

Absolutely delusional. To the point of insanity. https://t.co/3lXyZktfr2 — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) March 25, 2026

2.

Make this make sense please 😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 25, 2026

3.

What??????? They are all drunk on Trump’s Kool-Aid. — EllenZ💙 (@EllenZelda) March 25, 2026

4.

How they can stand there and promote this drivel to a world that has 24hr internet access and can see reality for themselves is quite unbelievable — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 25, 2026

5.

At this point in time , most “sane” Americans don’t believe a word coming out of this White House — Amir (@Amirochakzai) March 25, 2026

6.

Translation – Trump will announced on Friday evening (after the markets close) that Iran is not negotiating in good faith. Trump will then launch more attacks. On Monday morning (before the markets open) Trump will claim victory and claim the war is almost over. https://t.co/bLtm5WBX7W — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) March 25, 2026

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