People shared the beliefs they once defended to the hilt but later did a total reverse ferret – 23 eye-opening U-turns

Life r/AskReddit

If you’ve got a very strong opinion about something and resolutely defend it, only to come to the realisation that, actually, you were utterly mistaken, it can be very hard to admit to without feeling like a total wally.

But it turns out that it can still be done. They’ve been chatting about slightly humiliating volte-faces on the AskReddit page after user Jiwitom posed this question:

What’s a belief you once defended… but later realised was wrong?

And there were plenty of people willing to eat some humble pie, like these…

1.

‘I used to think being tough on people was the only way to get results. Then I managed a team and realised encouragement works a million times better. Felt like a total jerk looking back.’

–RevealBig5839

2.

‘I used to judge people for putting their elderly relatives in care homes until my mom got dementia and became a danger to herself. I got a big reality check.’

–MangoSalsa89

3.

‘I used to wait for inspiration to strike in art. Then I heard a famous artist, Chuck Close, paralysed from the neck down by a stroke well into his career and forced into teach himself to paint using his mouth, say, ‘Inspiration is for amateurs. The rest of us just show up and get to work.”

–QuillAndQuip

4.

‘That ‘you don’t owe anyone anything they haven’t earned’. I do owe people kindness and basic respect, at least once.’

–minaisasminadoes

5.

‘I once believed that rational thought, logical reasoning and demonstrable evidence could change people’s minds. Boy, was I wrong about that.’

–AshtonBlack

6.

‘Used to think talent was everything in music and that people either ‘had it’ or didn’t. Spent years being bitter about other musicians getting opportunities while I sat around waiting for my ‘natural gift’ to magically kick in’

Turns out practice and actually putting yourself out there matters way more than whatever I thought talent was supposed to be. Wild how much time i wasted with that mindset.’

–Hot_Cattle4841

7.

‘That being ‘nice’ automatically makes people respect you. Turns out, without boundaries, it just makes you easy to ignore.’

–Aggravating_Win_5496

8.

‘That ‘hustle culture’ and working 16 hours a day is the only way to succeed. I used to defend it like a badge of honour. Now, as a business owner and a father, I realise that efficiency and deep work are far superior to just being ‘busy’ all the time. Burnout isn’t a strategy; it’s a mistake.’

–Alternative_Bid4387

9.

‘How I view Gambling. I used to be very pro-legalised gambling with very much a ‘give the people what they want’. But after the explosion of gambling into sports culture and ‘prediction markets’ being a thing I have turned against it. Gambling should be heavily regulated starting with getting rid of most internet based gambling (poker is fine I guess).’

–Geno0wl

10.

‘That love alone can hold a relationship.’

–Dear-Lion-1381

11.

‘When I was 19 and around that time I was in to hyper masculinity because all I did was play sports. My younger self would have fully and rudely called me a massive weak man. Glad I’ve worked past that now and I have compassion and sensibility within me (every year I get dumber). I once thought that the only thing in life worth living for was just the next best thing. We’ve come a long way.’

–ZestycloseTravel352

12.

‘The LGBTQ community was a gross disease. My parents were always gay bashing growing up. For the life of me today at 51 year old have no idea why anyone cares who you marry, love or how you identify. Just live your life and enjoy it. And stop making others lives unenjoyable. I could not care less who uses the stall next to me. Just wash your hands.’

–craftexisting6316