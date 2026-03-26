Entertainment films Harry Potter

The first trailer for HBO’s Harry Potter series has just dropped and people are finding it less than magical – 21 hilarious reactions

Dominic Carter. Updated March 26th, 2026

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Unless you’ve spent the last few years living in a cupboard under the stairs, you’ll know that HBO has been busy working away on a television adaptation of the Harry Potter books which is due to be released this Christmas.

You’ll probably also know that lots of people have been asking one question in unison: why? The original film series still holds up very well, so do audiences really need a TV series that looks uncannily similar?

Yesterday, fans and hatewatchers got their first taste of what to expect from the show as the first teaser trailer was finally dropped. Watch it for yourself below, but maybe turn up your screen’s brightness a few levels beforehand:

It doesn’t seem that people have been won over though, with everything from the colours to the production being criticised. Here are some of the top reactions from sceptical viewers…

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