Pepsi asked people to ‘name a better combo than Pepsi and pizza’ and they probably should have seen these replies coming
It’s always a delight when a corporate shout out on social media doesn’t go entirely to plan. At least, we assumed it didn’t go to plan.
This time it was the good(ish) people of Pepsi, who went on Threads to challenge people to name a better combo than Pepsi and pizza.
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And these 13 responses might not have been what they were expecting (but definitely should have been).
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To conclude …
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Source @pepsi