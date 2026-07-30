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This Tesla owner’s hilariously underwhelming boast speaks volumes about the Cybertruck, and the people who buy them

Poke Staff. Updated July 30th, 2026

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Tesla’s Cybertruck may be Elon Musk‘s pride and joy, but it’s been beset by justified criticism for problems with both the design and construction of the $82,000+ vehicle.

Its Robloxalike aesthetic is constantly mocked.

Its overhanging rear end can cause problems when in off-road or ‘wade’ situations.

In 2024, there was a recall on the vehicles because the accelerator could get stuck – which is pretty terrifying.

None of which worried Cybertruck owner Teslaconomics, who posts about their beloved vehicle like a parent sharing their baby’s cherished milestones.

They posted this clip of the truck being put through its paces. Sort of.

Once people had watched to the end and realised that the demonstration didn’t include anything impressive, they waded in far more effectively than the Cybertruck can.

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We’d like to see it do this. Or try.

It gave @molotov_mocktail the fear.

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Elon Musk got Joe Rogan to fire an arrow at the Tesla Cybertruck and these 16 takedowns hit the bullseye

Source @Teslaconomics Image Screengrab