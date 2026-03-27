Politics cpac donald trump MAGA

This ultra Maga insisting that ‘genius’ Donald Trump is the ‘president of peace’ goes a long way to explaining the state of America right now

Saul Hutson. Updated March 27th, 2026

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Say what you will about Magas, they’re consistent.

No matter what Donald Trump does, he’s right. And he’s killing it. (Forget about the literal interpretation of that phrase for a minute.)

The 2026 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is going down in Texas right now. It’s a collection of all the B- and C- list Maga celebs discussing the key issues quickly destroying democracy in the United States. The most prominent name is Dr. Oz. So, yeah.

If you’re wondering what type of person would attend an event like this, here ya go:

There’s a lot to unpack here. Her blind worship of a clearly demented old man is the headline, but the fact that she only gets her news from Truth Social is a close second.

Another slightly less toxic (but only slightly) social media platform had many opinions on this Maga’s blind faith in her dear leader.

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