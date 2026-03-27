This ultra Maga insisting that ‘genius’ Donald Trump is the ‘president of peace’ goes a long way to explaining the state of America right now

Politics cpac donald trump MAGA

Say what you will about Magas, they’re consistent.

No matter what Donald Trump does, he’s right. And he’s killing it. (Forget about the literal interpretation of that phrase for a minute.)

The 2026 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is going down in Texas right now. It’s a collection of all the B- and C- list Maga celebs discussing the key issues quickly destroying democracy in the United States. The most prominent name is Dr. Oz. So, yeah.

If you’re wondering what type of person would attend an event like this, here ya go:

CPAC attendee: He is the president of peace. When this gets taken care of, it’s going to be peace. I’m on Truth Social, that’s the only social media I do… he’s got a plan. He’s a genius. And we trust President Trump. pic.twitter.com/3DhhGMA6w7 — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) March 26, 2026

There’s a lot to unpack here. Her blind worship of a clearly demented old man is the headline, but the fact that she only gets her news from Truth Social is a close second.

Another slightly less toxic (but only slightly) social media platform had many opinions on this Maga’s blind faith in her dear leader.

1.

Bunch of orange kool-aide drinking cult members. — mrbigg (@mrbigg450) March 26, 2026

2.

How the hell are we supposed to share a country with people like this? — Iammatteo (@VP1985_CA) March 26, 2026

3.

There is a mass psychosis problem that has been going on in this country now for a decade. https://t.co/MMuiaBEEqC — Veterans For Responsible Leadership (@VetsForRL) March 26, 2026

4.

Brain dead and proud of it smh https://t.co/7A5r1jmwP1 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 26, 2026

5.

These people are brainwashed zealots who, like their deranged cult leader, have totally lost touch with reality. https://t.co/KxUVuVotMh — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) March 26, 2026

6.

This is the last residue of the MAGA base. https://t.co/B430zMnGIS — Rosie’s Strait of Hormel (@DarnelSugarfoo) March 26, 2026

7.