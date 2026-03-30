‘What’s something people brag about that’s actually embarrassing?’ – 21 cringe things some folks think are cool

Life r/AskReddit

If you’ve ever had the misfortune to hear of Andrew Tate (how could you not?), then you’ll be painfully aware that he’s an utter man-child who thinks showing off about treating women badly and owning a lot of expensive, ugly cars is cool, when in fact it’s all very cringe. It’s so pathetic you could almost feel sorry for him. But not quite.

Over on the AskReddit page they’ve been chatting about people who have failed to grasp how toe-curling their enthusiasms are after cherryblossom149 asked this:

What’s something people brag about that’s actually embarrassing?

And lots of people had examples to make you squirm, like these…

1.

‘How many hours they work.’

–B34STM4CH1N3

2.

‘Or never taking a sick day. I don’t think that’s the brag you think it is.’

–Mrs_FlemDog

3.

‘How much they hate their spouse.’

–BackgroundPlay562

4.

‘Or ‘winning’ an argument with their partner. Why would you want to ‘win’? You are supposed to be on the same team!’

–Meshugugget

5.

‘How drunk they got.’

–AbolishMondays

6.

‘That they’re friends with someone who’s disabled, of a different race, etc. It’s not embarrassing to have friends who are, but it’s embarrassing when you’re trying to use that to make yourself seem better.’

–3-X-O

7.

‘I’ve had more than one man brag to me that they’ve never changed a nappy (diaper) or fed their young children. Apparently it’s point of pride for some men.’

–Current_Thing2244

8.

‘That they’ve never read a book.’

–SultrySablexx

9.

‘People brag that their parents physically abused them when growing up and “I turned out fine” (and then they state therefore it’s okay that they’re now abusing their own kids).’

–ShadowedLilacs

10.

‘Being ‘brutally honest’ or ‘having no filter’. Thanks for saving me the time it would take to learn on my own that you are an asshole.’

–powderpoff6

11.

‘Buying an expensive vehicle.’

–dustinbajer

12.

‘A man should never brag about sexual performance. The only one he needs to impress is his partner. And no amount of his bragging will ever be as effective as hers.’

–WoodsWalker43