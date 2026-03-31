Brits were asked if they’d ever use the microwave to boil their water if the kettle broke and never has the nation been so united

Life Brits tea

As you may already know, Americans have a thing for using microwaves to boil their water. Not all the time, obviously, but quite a lot, so it was to the States that our thoughts first turned when @irissska asked this over on Threads.

View on Threads

It turns out @irissska is actually a Ukrainian living in the UK but the effect was the same, uniting the nation to the sort of the extent that we thought was simply not possible anymore.

And these people said it best (and funniest).

1.

View on Threads

2.

View on Threads

3.

View on Threads

4.

View on Threads

5.

View on Threads

6.

View on Threads

7.

View on Threads

8.

View on Threads

9.

View on Threads

10.