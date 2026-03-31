Karoline Leavitt said Americans were smart enough not to accept the word of a constantly lying regime and the jokes really did write themselves

US Iran Karoline Leavitt

To the White House press room now, where Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt is keen to reinforce to reporters just why they should believe her boss and not the Iranian regime (or at least, what’s left of it).

After all, said Leavitt – and we paraphrase only slightly – what kind of stupid idiot would believe a regime that has been shown to have lied and lied and lied again in the past?

Er …

ABC: Iran still says no negotiations are taking place. So how do explain that discrepancy? LEAVITT: I think the American people are smart enough to not take the word of a terrorist regime pic.twitter.com/OAb3cvQowL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2026

And the jokes really did write themselves.

1.

She’s right.

Most of us are smart enough not to take the Trump regime at their word. https://t.co/a7x31C4Igs — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 30, 2026

2.

i mean i wouldn’t call the republican administration terrorists. that’s a bit too harsh https://t.co/kU8HzsUEX2 — peepeepoopoo (@DeepDishEnjoyer) March 30, 2026

3.

Smart Americans aren’t taking her word on anything. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 30, 2026

4.

The deadpan delivery of the punchline. No notes. https://t.co/0cFYYOkTGu — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 30, 2026

5.

When you believe An IRANIAN REGIME over Trump!🤣 Yes, yes we do! — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) March 30, 2026

6.

“Follow up question: which regime are you referring to?” — Brian with an ‘e’ (parody) (@BrianWithAnE) March 30, 2026

7.

Right now, Iran is more believable than Donald Trump — Rodger Williams (@kiddwikked) March 30, 2026

8.