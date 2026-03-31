US Iran Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt said Americans were smart enough not to accept the word of a constantly lying regime and the jokes really did write themselves

John Plunkett. Updated March 31st, 2026

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To the White House press room now, where Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt is keen to reinforce to reporters just why they should believe her boss and not the Iranian regime (or at least, what’s left of it).

After all, said Leavitt – and we paraphrase only slightly – what kind of stupid idiot would believe a regime that has been shown to have lied and lied and lied again in the past?

Er …

And the jokes really did write themselves.

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