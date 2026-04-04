‘What is your favourite “poverty luxury”?’ 19 cheap-as-chips ideas to make life a little brighter

Life finance

There’s a Reddit forum called r/povertyfinance that describes itself like this –

‘Financial advice, frugality tips, stories, opportunities, and general guidance for people who are struggling financially. No Judgement, just advice!’

With all the stuff going on (*waves hand*), we could all do with a bit of that, right?

A user called EducationalChef9257 posted this question –

‘Sometimes you just need to feel like a human being and not a walking bill-payment machine. What’s that one cheap thing (under $5) that makes your day feel slightly less heavy?’

They added –

‘Mine is taking a long, hot shower with a $2 fancy soap from the clearance rack to pretend I’m at a spa.’

Here’s how Redditors responded. There are some great suggestions.

1.

A little charcuterie plate, but made with the cheapest things possible lol. Typically off brand crackers, pepperoni slices, kraft singles, peanuts, an apple, and some cheap wine like Yellowtail or Barefoot.

fivesunflowers

2.

Wearing a new pair of socks. Such an amazing feeling to slide your feet into something that isn’t threadbare or full of holes.

TD_Meri

3.

A good book from the library hits different, free entertainment that actually makes you forget your broke for a few hours.

interesting_helper07

4.

I just pretend that Sprite is champagne and drink it from a fancy glass.

kissthecutecat33

5.

Tomatoes from my garden are better than any that rich people can buy.

Autumn_Ridge

6.

Sleeping in. As in, sleep until I want to get up, breakfast in bed and spend the morning in bed relaxing and reading.

MeghanShadow

7.

I make S’mores on my stove. We have a gas stove so it’s JUST like a campfire.

Handbag_Lady

8.

I love to light a dollar store candle, turn on a You Tube “ambient music” video, and drink a cup of tea. The soft sensory experience feels luxurious and all I’ve spent is the $1.50 for a cheap candle that I can use multiple times.

ResistantRose

9.

Mine’s probably air fresheners. I have waaay too many but clean or floral smells are relaxing.

ZephyrDragon49

10.