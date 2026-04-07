A reporter just called out Donald Trump’s mental health to his face and had the entire internet applauding

US donald trump Iran

One of the few actual welcome trends of the last few months in politics is the increasing willingness of White House correspondents to fact check Donald Trump to his face.

We’ve featured a fair few of them on these pages as regular visitors will know, but we’ve never watched one quite so supremely satisfying as this. Sound up!

Reporter: You called the Iranians crazy bastards. True. What is your response to critics who say— Trump: I don’t care about critics. Reporter: They say it is your mental health that should be examined. Trump: I haven’t heard that. pic.twitter.com/UVGtw4yD8K — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026

Boom!

And while it would obviously be an exaggeration to say it had the whole internet applauding, it’s not far off.

1.

He said he doesn’t care what critics think about him calling the Iranians crazy bastards. Then SHOUT OUT to the reporter who said: “They say it is your mental health that should be examined.” BOOM! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IIONwTD9L2 — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) April 6, 2026

2.

Wow finally someone told him about his mental health. Very brave journalist 👏 — Ilyas (@Milyas_K) April 6, 2026

3.

It took a Brit to ask Trump about his mental health! — Lisa Ericsson Murphy 🌊🌊Trump Is A Pervert. 🇺🇦 (@lisakrstin) April 6, 2026

4.

Notice how he didn’t insult that man for doing his job? IMAGINE if it was a woman who asked him that great question. Fucking misogynistic piece of vile shit — DemCod (@TranquiloFella) April 6, 2026

5.

Even more reason for his mental health to be examined. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 6, 2026

6.

For the very first time someone said it … OUT LOUD — CanadianHockeyDude 🇨🇦🇺🇸🦋💕🌊🌊 (@Gr8CanadianFree) April 6, 2026

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