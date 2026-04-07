US donald trump Iran

A reporter just called out Donald Trump’s mental health to his face and had the entire internet applauding

John Plunkett. Updated April 7th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

One of the few actual welcome trends of the last few months in politics is the increasing willingness of White House correspondents to fact check Donald Trump to his face.

We’ve featured a fair few of them on these pages as regular visitors will know, but we’ve never watched one quite so supremely satisfying as this. Sound up!

Boom!

And while it would obviously be an exaggeration to say it had the whole internet applauding, it’s not far off.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2