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James Woods aimed his bigoted Second Amendment drivel at the UK and these Brits’ A++ responses will make you proud to be British

Poke Reporter. Updated April 7th, 2026

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You might remember James Woods from back in the day when he was an actor in some more than decent and occasionally exceptional films like Salvador and Once Upon a Time in America.

But it gets trickier to enjoy those performances each time the conservative mega Maga posts on social media. Especially when it’s bigoted Second Amendment drivel like this.

Still smarting, presumably, from Keir Starmer’s refusal to join in Donald Trump’s war on Iran.

And we mention it not because we want to give him any bigger a platform than he already has, but because of all these A++ responses which will surely make you proud to be British.

They’re not all NSFW, just quite a few of them.

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