James Woods aimed his bigoted Second Amendment drivel at the UK and these Brits’ A++ responses will make you proud to be British

Celebrity guns hollywood

You might remember James Woods from back in the day when he was an actor in some more than decent and occasionally exceptional films like Salvador and Once Upon a Time in America.

But it gets trickier to enjoy those performances each time the conservative mega Maga posts on social media. Especially when it’s bigoted Second Amendment drivel like this.

Our friends, the Brits, went from relinquishing their right to bear arms in 1997 to standing on the edge of the Islamist abyss today. Our Second Amendment is not about the right to go duck hunting, folks. It’s about keeping power in the hands of The People. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 6, 2026

Still smarting, presumably, from Keir Starmer’s refusal to join in Donald Trump’s war on Iran.

And we mention it not because we want to give him any bigger a platform than he already has, but because of all these A++ responses which will surely make you proud to be British.

They’re not all NSFW, just quite a few of them.

1.

We never had a “right to bear arms”, James. What we do have is gun control, which makes it harder for firearms to end up in the hands of the unstable, the criminal, and the reckless. That is one reason British schoolchildren do not grow up with the same fear of being shot in… pic.twitter.com/MZXyGgoKra — Kitch (@DHKITCH) April 6, 2026

2.

We have barely any gun crime, and are not standing on the edge of any Islamist abyss.

Other than that, spot on. 👍 https://t.co/Y3VJ0rDF1Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2026

3.

If you believe the power in America is in the hands of the people, you are delusional. Your commander in chief is fighting an illegal war for the benefit of another country while his cronies get rich off tips of his next move, while all the time, the American people become… — Darren (@CorboDT) April 6, 2026

4.

Last year there were 14,651 murders in America involving guns.

Britain? 32

So I suspect even you can see where the problem is.

And we’re nowhere near an Islamist abyss. https://t.co/3OAmyMIJDs — Andrew Neil (@afneil) April 6, 2026

5.

What unutterable drivel. PS Did the architects of the US Constitution envisage flintlocks being replaced by semi automatics being fired into schoolyards? Your country is increasingly sick. — Mark Seddon (@MarkSeddon1962) April 6, 2026

6.

What variety of mental illness is it to obsess over the UK’s Muslim population (about 6% — and hasn’t actually budged in a decade) as a random American dude? https://t.co/oqNnu1aynG — Analytica Camillus (@AnalyticaCamil1) April 6, 2026

7.

This is why I love free speech. Without it, we wouldn’t know how fucking stupid you cuntcakes are 🙄 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) April 6, 2026

8.

American Alex Pritti was lawfully carrying a firearm and American Government Agents took it off him and still shot

him ten times and one of them clapped after the tenth shot. Don’t tell the UK we have the problem. https://t.co/LEV5bQRXwa — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) April 6, 2026

9.