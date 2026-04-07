US donald trump Iran Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan urged Donald Trump to delete his profane message to Iran so people won’t think he’s ‘lost his marbles’, and everybody made the same point – 18 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 7th, 2026

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In case you were wondering what Donald Trump has been doing to secure his coveted Nobel Peace Prize, he’s been posting profanity-laden threats to commit war crimes against Iran. If that doesn’t bag him the award, we don’t know what will.

In case anyone has forgotten, this is the guy that the usual suspects in the UK had been pushing for the Government to follow into war like obedient little poodles.

A lot of people seemed surprised that his post hasn’t immediately triggered efforts to remove him from office before he gets nuke-happy. Those people have obviously forgotten which brains trust he has in his cabinet.

Piers Morgan, who was at one point a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, urged the president to delete the Truth Social post before it ruined his reputation.

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

Here’s what he tweeted.

After they stopped facepalming, this was what Twitter had to say about that.

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