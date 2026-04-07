Piers Morgan urged Donald Trump to delete his profane message to Iran so people won’t think he’s ‘lost his marbles’, and everybody made the same point – 18 resounding facepalms

US donald trump Iran Piers Morgan

In case you were wondering what Donald Trump has been doing to secure his coveted Nobel Peace Prize, he’s been posting profanity-laden threats to commit war crimes against Iran. If that doesn’t bag him the award, we don’t know what will.

Give him the Nobel Peace Prize already. pic.twitter.com/gXYPJqUTpS — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) April 5, 2026

The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world that he didn’t exist Here’s Donald Trump’s Easter offering Because I’m sure he mentioned something about liberating the Iranian people, being the peace President, regime change, and what about that Nobel prize? pic.twitter.com/1kwkmxaXM5 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) April 5, 2026

In case anyone has forgotten, this is the guy that the usual suspects in the UK had been pushing for the Government to follow into war like obedient little poodles.

So pleased I said we should follow this man into war. pic.twitter.com/XPhhrhj8fH — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) April 5, 2026

Incredible that Farage and others were demanding Starmer commit Britain to joining Trump’s and Netanyahu’s war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/hxmd022QaG — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) April 5, 2026

A lot of people seemed surprised that his post hasn’t immediately triggered efforts to remove him from office before he gets nuke-happy. Those people have obviously forgotten which brains trust he has in his cabinet.

Is there anybody sane or with a backbone anywhere near this administration? The UK’s (part-written) constitution is seriously flawed, but there’s no chance that a PM could be even 10% this bonkers and not have been removed by now… pic.twitter.com/HGok08Zv7I — Tim Farron (@timfarron) April 5, 2026

I’ll take it a step further. Failing to invoke the 25th amendment at this point, is a violation of their own oaths to this country. It should be seen as nothing short of criminal negligence, and they should be held fully liable for the death and destruction that stems from… https://t.co/WYLmppQR5c — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) April 5, 2026

Our president is a deranged lunatic and should clearly be removed from office. He’s only there because of Republican Members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/FeZYUQ2VTd — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 5, 2026

Piers Morgan, who was at one point a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, urged the president to delete the Truth Social post before it ruined his reputation.

Here’s what he tweeted.

This is embarrassing, Delete it, President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ – unless you want everyone to think you’ve lost your marbles. pic.twitter.com/LMgVIKPKoi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2026

After they stopped facepalming, this was what Twitter had to say about that.

1.

Only morons think he ever had marbles. You're 40 years behind reality, Morgan. As usual. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 5, 2026

2.

Trying to imagine anyone remaining who thought he was totally compos mentis but for whom this was the last straw. https://t.co/uJBMuWwXsR — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) April 5, 2026

3.

Mate, unlike oil tankers through the straight of Hormouz, that ship has SAILED. https://t.co/Ibcm3bAmAb — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) April 5, 2026

4.

We thought that a long time ago. This was expected, not an aberration. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 5, 2026

5.

Rather think that deleting it won’t reverse that impression. https://t.co/48E9dhQCu5 — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) April 5, 2026

6.

But he has lost his marbles. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 5, 2026

7.

The fact real actual journalists are still perplexed at how he postures to our enemies while trolling his self-righteous critics is baffling to me. https://t.co/AQ8Of60MLx — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 5, 2026

8.

We’re well beyond expletives and vulgarity. This is a clear declaration of a war of revenge against an entire population. If this rhetoric came from any other leader, it would be condemned instantly for its genocidal intent. Shame on Europe for its complicity and its silence https://t.co/8PtRjBqBnR — Maryam Nemazee (@MaryamNemazee) April 5, 2026

9.