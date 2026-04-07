What’s a rule you follow for no logical reason? – 17 habits people abide by in spite of themselves

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Society may have moved past obeying most of the ten commandments, but there are still plenty of rules it’s a good idea to stick to.

However there are also rules which aren’t common practice. These rules are often personal and make little sense, yet it seems plenty of people have them hardwired into their brains. And we know this because starlust0422 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a rule you follow for no logical reason?’

Make these top answers make sense…

1.

‘I always check my pockets twice even when I know there’s nothing there’

-sophiacosplayyyy

2.

‘When I was a kid, I had this badass encyclopedia of classic cars. It was huge, super cool, got it as a gift from my grandpa and I absolutely loved it… at first. ‘Every night before bed I would flip through the pages, deciding “I like this one!” Or “ew this one’s ugly!” ‘Somewhere along the line, I developed this weird law that I couldn’t go to sleep until I landed on a car that I liked. I would open the book to a page with my eyes closed, and if it wasn’t a “good” car I had to try again. ‘I remember very vividly experiencing my first heavy feelings of anxiety while dreading my very odd, self inflicted night routine. Would I be able to sleep that night? ‘I thought something was wrong with me for so long and hid it from my family, then it just kinda went away. There’s a weird childhood rule that makes no sense for you. Age was probably 6-10 or somewhere in there idk’

-Agitated-Raisin6197

3.

‘It’s more of a superstition, but I have a few cars and trucks, and when I have a nice thought about one, when i’m driving it, I pat it on the dash to let it know I’m proud of it’

-CriscoCamping

4.

‘Volume needs to be on an even number’

-Weary-Knowledge-7180

5.

‘Using a turn signal when there’s nobody else on the road for miles.’

-ProfessionalCraft983

6.

‘Always knocking on wood after saying something good might happen. Don’t even believe in it but if i dont do it my brain thinks im tempting fate. The dedication of this superstition is completely unhinged. or actually maybe i do believe it. Nvm’

-peachy_keee

7.

‘On a multi switch light switch fixture, the switches must all point in the same direction.’

-ghjm

8.

‘If I spin an object to the left, I must spin it the opposite way by an equal amount.’

-OB1KENOB

9.