US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump’s been bigging up his Iran war ‘win’ and the brutal reality checks came raining down – 23 most brutally on-point

John Plunkett. Updated April 8th, 2026

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So Donald Trump didn’t wipe out an entire civilisation after all, for which we should all be eternally grateful, obviously.

Instead we appear to have a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US …

… with Trump predictably desperate to put the most positive spin possible on his Iran war ‘win’.

There was no end of relief, of course, but it’s fair to say not everyone shared the president’s excitement at what he has achieved (or not) since the bombs he first started raining down on Iran.

And these especially brutal reality checks surely said it best.

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