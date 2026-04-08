Donald Trump’s been bigging up his Iran war ‘win’ and the brutal reality checks came raining down – 23 most brutally on-point

US donald trump Iran

So Donald Trump didn’t wipe out an entire civilisation after all, for which we should all be eternally grateful, obviously.

Instead we appear to have a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US …

President Trump says he will suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks if it opens Strait of Hormuz immediately Follow live https://t.co/CkQiHHg1kg — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 7, 2026

… with Trump predictably desperate to put the most positive spin possible on his Iran war ‘win’.

There was no end of relief, of course, but it’s fair to say not everyone shared the president’s excitement at what he has achieved (or not) since the bombs he first started raining down on Iran.

And these especially brutal reality checks surely said it best.

1.

So he’ll stop bombing Iran in order to reopen the Strait of Hormuz… …which was open before he started bombing Iran. Got it. https://t.co/xk53SZpSeu — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) April 7, 2026

2.

Going from “a whole civilization will die tonight” to “yeah we surrender” is truly magnificent lol — Doctor Tom (@neosovietposter) April 7, 2026

3.

Trump’s deal with Iran is sounding pretty terrible. They get complete control of the Strait of Hormuz, all sanctions removed, keep their uranium, and keep their missiles? What the hell was the point of the war then???? — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 7, 2026

4.

So let me get this straight…

•$40 billion spent

•300+ Americans wounded

•Over a dozen killed

•Oil prices doubled

•U.S. bases severely damaged And what do we get? Iran keeps its uranium.

No nuclear deal.

The Strait of Hormuz still unstable.

And the world sees us as weaker,… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 8, 2026

5.

Trump lost this war in every possible sense — morally, legally, politically, economically, reputationally, and strategically. — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) April 8, 2026

6.

Trump: do as I say, or I will bomb you back to the stone ages Iran: best I can do is this 10 point plan where you give us everything we want Trump: deal! FoxNews: Trump is a master negotiator — crunchyrugger (@crunchyrugger) April 8, 2026

7.

Donald Trump created an international disaster over absolutely NOTHING and then entered into a negotiation in which he gave up EVERYTHING. This guy is a massive loser elected by 77 million lost and misguided Americans. America is weak under Trump. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 8, 2026

8.

I’m genuinely confused What the fuck was the point of the Iran war? — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) April 8, 2026

9.

Here’s the 10 point peace plan found “acceptable” by Trump now circulating. Huge strategic defeat for the US, biggest loss since Vietnam. Shows the surge of Iran as the emerging 4th center of world power. pic.twitter.com/zrcNyWqhZj — Robert A. Pape (@ProfessorPape) April 8, 2026

10.

We lost 13 troops.

Injured hundreds more.

Killed thousands of Iranians, including school children.

Used hundreds of millions of our tax dollars.

Damaged our bases in the region and countless aircraft.

Sent gas prices through the roof here and abroad. And we got what exactly? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 8, 2026

11.

Trump started as Netanyahu’s bitch And ended up Iran’s bitch 🤣🤣🤣 — Retro Coast (@RetroCoast) April 8, 2026

12.