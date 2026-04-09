30 funniest times photoshop legend James Fridman did exactly what people asked him to magnificent effect
Chances are you’re already familiar with the work of photoshop legend James Fridman, who takes people’s photo-editing requests especially literally to fabulously comic effect.
By now people are well aware – at least we hope they are – that they’re going to get more than they bargained for, and we’ve rounded up 27 of the times @fjamie013 did it best.
1.
— James Fridman (@fjamie013) April 9, 2024
2.
— James Fridman (@fjamie013) October 15, 2023
3.
— James Fridman (@fjamie013) June 7, 2023
4.
— James Fridman (@fjamie013) March 26, 2023
5.
— James Fridman (@fjamie013) March 9, 2024
6.
— James Fridman (@fjamie013) February 14, 2024
7.
— James Fridman (@fjamie013) June 26, 2022
8.
— James Fridman (@fjamie013) March 29, 2025
9.
— James Fridman (@fjamie013) November 16, 2022
10.
— James Fridman (@fjamie013) May 23, 2023