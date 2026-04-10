Politics Robert jenrick

Robert ‘Hide the Murals’ Jenrick vowed to end tourist attraction discounts for benefits claimants, and got dragged into next week – 19 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 10th, 2026

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As the summer holidays get closer, parents and carers on a tight budget will be entering a state of anxiety over how they’ll keep their children fed and entertained for six weeks.

One option for the entertainment part is to take advantage of discounts for benefits claimants at a number of attractions, such as zoos, theatres, and National Trust sites. Those discounts have recently fallen under the critical eye of the Spectator.

Benefits treats: how Britain became a freeloader’s paradise

You don’t need to fork out your hard-earned cash to get through the paywall to see which angle they’ve gone for. Author Michael Simmons shared a screenshot and went fishing for like minds.

He found some.

Reform’s biggest Tory reject, Robert Jenrick, took time out of his busy schedule of looking for children’s murals to paint over to add to the discourse.

He’s all heart. Perhaps not much in the brain department …

Tweeters were as impressed as you’d expect, and Jenrick found himself on the receiving end of some frank appraisals.

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