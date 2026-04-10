Donald Trump went nuclear on the last of his alt-right media supporters, and it was a terrifying look into the state of Maga right now

Politics candace owens donald trump tucker carlson

Fly too close to the sun, you get burned. Donald Trump is just orange, and round, enough to work in this analogy.

In what might become the final blow to the Maga base, the US President took to his pet social media platform, Truth Social, and unleashed a torrent of attacks on some of his most ardent supporters.

No one was spared, as Trump called out Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and more by name.

Here’s the whole thing in all of its 2nd-grade-child-temper-tantrum glory.

Trump unleashes a deranged tirade, personally attacking Tucker Carlson, Marge Greene, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones and other longtime supporters. pic.twitter.com/NUIMvrLIEP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2026

This demented diary entry is a truly terrifying look inside the addled brain of the man with all the nuclear codes.

His insecurity is always on display, but this post puts it up on a pedestal and shines a spotlight on it.

There is so much to pick apart here, and the good people of Twitter found all the best parts. Enjoy.

1.

Absolutely insane. When will the Republican Doormat Congress find their courage? https://t.co/xT0TQswibu — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 9, 2026

2.

A very lengthy post insulting and belittling his former boosters ends with him saying he doesn’t care … methinks he might actually care — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) April 9, 2026

3.

That is a big fissure in the trump camp https://t.co/V2TZK4bkah — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 9, 2026

4.

“I don’t have any friends left!!!!” https://t.co/tHuu0wlhVG — Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) April 9, 2026

5.

We could be nearing “The Bunker Scene” — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) April 9, 2026

6.

Completely on brand for him. Those who still support think they are special to him, but the only person special to the tangerine testicle is himself. — BlueTortoiseGal (@BlueTortoiseGal) April 9, 2026

7.

One Big Happy MAGA Family. — (@ChidiNwatu) April 9, 2026

8.

Im glad this is happening to people stupid enough to shill for Trump. Yes , they absolutely deserve it. You make a deal with the devil , you have hell to pay https://t.co/nYLJNho1yJ — kenna (@kennagq) April 9, 2026

9.