Politics candace owens donald trump tucker carlson

Donald Trump went nuclear on the last of his alt-right media supporters, and it was a terrifying look into the state of Maga right now

Saul Hutson. Updated April 10th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Fly too close to the sun, you get burned. Donald Trump is just orange, and round, enough to work in this analogy.

In what might become the final blow to the Maga base, the US President took to his pet social media platform, Truth Social, and unleashed a torrent of attacks on some of his most ardent supporters.

No one was spared, as Trump called out Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and more by name.

Here’s the whole thing in all of its 2nd-grade-child-temper-tantrum glory.

This demented diary entry is a truly terrifying look inside the addled brain of the man with all the nuclear codes.

His insecurity is always on display, but this post puts it up on a pedestal and shines a spotlight on it.

There is so much to pick apart here, and the good people of Twitter found all the best parts. Enjoy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2