Someone asked people to be ‘brutally honest’ about what America is better at than anyone else and these 17 answers really didn’t hold back

US twitter

It all started when @Luv_Xcuses asked this over on Twitter.

Be brutally honest, what’s one thing Americans are simply better at than the rest of the world?? — ★ (@Luv_Xcuses) April 12, 2026

Very possibly it was an attempt to bathe the United Stats in a little bit of love in the wake of all the opprobrium heaped on them as a result of the exploits of Donald Trump.

Or more likely, surely, it was an excuse for a little more outrageous trolling. There was certainly no doubt this was the way things turned out. Because, look …

1.

Mixing arrogance with ignorance. — eroyor king (@eroyor) April 12, 2026

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School shootings — Cooper (@imzcpr) April 12, 2026

4.

Rewriting history to fit the narrative Pretending to be the winners — Red (@RedMenice101) April 12, 2026

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Thinking they are better than anyone else in the rest of the world. — Ted Smith 🇪🇺 (@TedUrchin) April 12, 2026

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Bombing countries for their resources — ایمان عباسی🇵🇰 (@ibloodycivilian) April 12, 2026

8.

You asked me to be brutally honest!! pic.twitter.com/eWQAsBR1Go — DramaMama (@sim_khandelwal) April 12, 2026

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