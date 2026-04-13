US twitter

Someone asked people to be ‘brutally honest’ about what America is better at than anyone else and these 17 answers really didn’t hold back

John Plunkett. Updated April 13th, 2026

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It all started when @Luv_Xcuses asked this over on Twitter.

Very possibly it was an attempt to bathe the United Stats in a little bit of love in the wake of all the opprobrium heaped on them as a result of the exploits of Donald Trump.

Or more likely, surely, it was an excuse for a little more outrageous trolling. There was certainly no doubt this was the way things turned out. Because, look …

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