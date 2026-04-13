Someone asked people to be ‘brutally honest’ about what America is better at than anyone else and these 17 answers really didn’t hold back
It all started when @Luv_Xcuses asked this over on Twitter.
Be brutally honest, what’s one thing Americans are simply better at than the rest of the world??
— ★ (@Luv_Xcuses) April 12, 2026
Very possibly it was an attempt to bathe the United Stats in a little bit of love in the wake of all the opprobrium heaped on them as a result of the exploits of Donald Trump.
Or more likely, surely, it was an excuse for a little more outrageous trolling. There was certainly no doubt this was the way things turned out. Because, look …
1.
Mixing arrogance with ignorance.
— eroyor king (@eroyor) April 12, 2026
2.
Electing idiots. https://t.co/MtzU5pfvlt
— Jane Caro (@JaneCaro) April 13, 2026
3.
School shootings
— Cooper (@imzcpr) April 12, 2026
4.
Rewriting history to fit the narrative
Pretending to be the winners
— Red (@RedMenice101) April 12, 2026
5.
Thinking they are better than anyone else in the rest of the world.
— Ted Smith 🇪🇺 (@TedUrchin) April 12, 2026
6.
war crimes https://t.co/W9BCRtMByO
— mitra (@mitrajoy_) April 12, 2026
7.
Bombing countries for their resources
— ایمان عباسی🇵🇰 (@ibloodycivilian) April 12, 2026
8.
You asked me to be brutally honest!! pic.twitter.com/eWQAsBR1Go
— DramaMama (@sim_khandelwal) April 12, 2026
9.
Having zero shame https://t.co/wr27ei2ytb
— 来都来了 (@SecondRingSZN) April 12, 2026