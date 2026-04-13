‘What’s something your partner does that annoys you but not enough for an argument?’ – 25 little quibbles that loom larger than they should

Life r/AskUK

Finding a relationship is very high on many people’s list of priorities, yet when we finally bag somebody we want to settle down with they turn out to be irritating in a variety of ways. And yet we still love them. Mostly.

They’ve been discussing the sliding scale of partner irritation on the AskUK subreddit after PaddedValls posted their take:

‘What’s something your partner does that annoys you but not enough for an argument? My wife never, ever, EVER unclicks a pen when she’s done with it. ‘It is just that little bit annoying to wind me up, but not enough that I wouldn’t sound like a weirdo for complaining about it.’

And they are very much not alone in feeling pettily but intensely vexed by their other half, as the replies showed…

1.

‘Starts asking me questions from two rooms away. It seems like half of married life is shouting “What?! I can’t hear you!” from another room.’

–barriedalenick

2.

‘An absolute inability to understand that you should crush things up before putting them in the recycling bin.’

–arenaross

3.

‘He mismatches the lids on the kids beakers. They’re different colours of the same beakers, they fit fine they work fine, they kids don’t complain and everything is fine. But I’m not fine inside lmfao.’

–Woollen53

4.

‘She tidies my slippers up and everyday moves them from their place on the floor to a random place that I have to seek out. The really bothersome part is that I always leave my slippers next to hers. She moves mine but leaves hers where they are.’

5.

‘Never folds the towel and puts it back on the towel rail properly. Uses it and shoves it back on all screwed up.’

–Jaded-Honeydew-9794

6.

‘Doesn’t shut cupboard doors after opening them, winds me right up but not enough to start an argument over.’

–OhWhatADaaay

7.

‘My wife NEVER finishes the last drop of any drink, which always splashes when I forget to tip out before loading the dishwasher!’

–0rlan

8.

‘My partner will leave a little bit of milk left in the bottle and open a new one if he thinks what’s left in the nearly finished bottle won’t be enough for whatever he’s using the milk for.’

–D5LLD

9.

‘Can’t put the top on the muthafudgin toothpaste.’

–JedsBike

10.

‘When my partner empties the dishwasher she just dumps the cutlery in one big mess and doesn’t sort it by separate piles for forks, knives, spoons etc. Infuriating.’

–-RobertreboR-

11.

‘She just wanders off when we’re out and about and it’s impossible to find her. Weirdly my mom used to do the same thing and it pissed my dad right off.’

–CrossCityLine

12.

‘He double feeds the cats because they ‘looked hungry’.’

–PopperDilly