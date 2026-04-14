The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart thought the sick man in Trump’s ‘Doctor Jesus’ image looked uncomfortably familiar
We love a bit of Jon Stewart here at Poke Towers, and he’s on particularly good form when he’s taking the piss out of Donald Trump.
On Monday, he commented on the now-deleted image that the president claims was of him depicted as a doctor, but the rest of the world could see was Trumpy Jesus. Let’s take a look at what caught Jon’s eye.
A concerned Jon Stewart spies a familiar face in Trump's now-infamous "Jesus" meme…. pic.twitter.com/9SjFJElEvH
— LateNighter (@latenightercom) April 14, 2026
He’s definitely onto something.
1.
Good catch 🤣
— Michael Haas (@Phx80) April 14, 2026
2.
This what I thought, first time I saw this picture 🤣
— Trevor Seaton (@trevseatonart) April 14, 2026
3.
I knew it was you!
— Harmony™️ (@harmonylynne) April 14, 2026
4.
I love how he's not even mad, just very confused
— Observer (@Blade_Wrath) April 14, 2026
5.
What I thought immediately when I first saw it…. “Hey Jesus-Trump is healing Jon Stewart” pic.twitter.com/dOtlJIiTXo
— Todd Kallenbach (@ToddKallenbach) April 14, 2026
6.
Try to unsee this now… Impossible!
— Brian Carpenter (@brian_carp12434) April 14, 2026
However, quite a few people thought it was someone else.
He's all over trump!! 😆😅 pic.twitter.com/KOeHHFQ7hD
— Jamie B Chandler🇺🇲🏍💨🇺🇲 (@geothermtech71) April 14, 2026
Here’s how a couple of other Trump arch-Nemeses viewed the bizarre image.
Like Jon Stewart, both Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel have opinions on the man being healed in the Trump-Jesus meme. https://t.co/GPcvnpXMId pic.twitter.com/sVWagnpPYT
— LateNighter (@latenightercom) April 14, 2026
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Source Latenighter Image Screengrab