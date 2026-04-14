US donald trump Jon Stewart

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart thought the sick man in Trump’s ‘Doctor Jesus’ image looked uncomfortably familiar

Poke Reporter. Updated April 14th, 2026

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We love a bit of Jon Stewart here at Poke Towers, and he’s on particularly good form when he’s taking the piss out of Donald Trump.

On Monday, he commented on the now-deleted image that the president claims was of him depicted as a doctor, but the rest of the world could see was Trumpy Jesus. Let’s take a look at what caught Jon’s eye.

He’s definitely onto something.

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However, quite a few people thought it was someone else.

Here’s how a couple of other Trump arch-Nemeses viewed the bizarre image.

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