The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart thought the sick man in Trump’s ‘Doctor Jesus’ image looked uncomfortably familiar

US donald trump Jon Stewart

We love a bit of Jon Stewart here at Poke Towers, and he’s on particularly good form when he’s taking the piss out of Donald Trump.

On Monday, he commented on the now-deleted image that the president claims was of him depicted as a doctor, but the rest of the world could see was Trumpy Jesus. Let’s take a look at what caught Jon’s eye.

A concerned Jon Stewart spies a familiar face in Trump's now-infamous "Jesus" meme…. pic.twitter.com/9SjFJElEvH — LateNighter (@latenightercom) April 14, 2026

He’s definitely onto something.

1.

Good catch 🤣 — Michael Haas (@Phx80) April 14, 2026

2.

This what I thought, first time I saw this picture 🤣 — Trevor Seaton (@trevseatonart) April 14, 2026

3.

I knew it was you! — Harmony™️ (@harmonylynne) April 14, 2026

4.

I love how he's not even mad, just very confused — Observer (@Blade_Wrath) April 14, 2026

5.

What I thought immediately when I first saw it…. “Hey Jesus-Trump is healing Jon Stewart” pic.twitter.com/dOtlJIiTXo — Todd Kallenbach (@ToddKallenbach) April 14, 2026

6.

Try to unsee this now… Impossible! — Brian Carpenter (@brian_carp12434) April 14, 2026

However, quite a few people thought it was someone else.

Here’s how a couple of other Trump arch-Nemeses viewed the bizarre image.

Like Jon Stewart, both Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel have opinions on the man being healed in the Trump-Jesus meme. https://t.co/GPcvnpXMId pic.twitter.com/sVWagnpPYT — LateNighter (@latenightercom) April 14, 2026

READ MORE

Jon Stewart’s brutal Daily Show explainer on the Strait of Hormuz hilariously dragged Trump into next year

Source Latenighter Image Screengrab