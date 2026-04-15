Politics donald trump james o'brien

James O’Brien just had the perfect final word on that ‘Trump as Jesus’ pic and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2026

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You’ll know by now – of course you will! – of that ‘Trump as Jesus’ pic posted by Donald Trump that he deleted following widespread outrage, only to later claim it actually portrayed him a a doctor.

Yes, you know all about that.

And we mention it again – again! – because LBC’s estimable James O’Brien just had the perfect final word on it, and precisely what the tale said about Trump and means for you and indeed me.

And these people – guess what? – said it best.

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Source @TheTNHoller