James O’Brien just had the perfect final word on that ‘Trump as Jesus’ pic and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent

Politics donald trump james o'brien

You’ll know by now – of course you will! – of that ‘Trump as Jesus’ pic posted by Donald Trump that he deleted following widespread outrage, only to later claim it actually portrayed him a a doctor.

Yes, you know all about that.

And we mention it again – again! – because LBC’s estimable James O’Brien just had the perfect final word on it, and precisely what the tale said about Trump and means for you and indeed me.

🔥 🇬🇧 @mrjamesob: “He’s looking at this picture and telling YOU that anyone claiming he’s being depicted as Jesus is a liar… it’s the behavior of an abusive partner.” pic.twitter.com/4oSNUQKAEh — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 14, 2026

And these people – guess what? – said it best.

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Trump – turning water into whine. — Irish Emergency Logistics Team 🇮🇪 (@irishelt) April 14, 2026

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The UK are covering this White House better than any news outlet in America https://t.co/LwhvGnLMrg — That Blame Guy (@ImToBlame) April 14, 2026

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It’s telling that the image made front page in England — because it is genuinely outrageous. But in America it’s simply another roll-eyes moment for the jaded and exhausted. — Adon81 (@Adon913) April 15, 2026

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This UK commentator nails it 👇 https://t.co/GvwoDJh0sq — officialjules (@contactjules) April 15, 2026

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Trump is the poster child for gaslighting and abuse. He’s also the US poster child for idiocracy. — mcReeves 🎼 (@SkyriverMojo) April 14, 2026

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JD Vance has been Bible-splaining to the Pope and it blew up in his face in spectacular style

Source @TheTNHoller