US JD Vance pope leo

JD Vance has been Bible-splaining to the Pope and it blew up in his face in spectacular style

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2026

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As you will already know by know, the Vatican and the Trump administration aren’t exactly getting on like first the moment, the Pope being predictably keen on warmongering than Donald Trump.

Trump’s lickspittle vice president, JD Vance, converted to Catholicism in 2019 and obviously reckons he knows more about this sort of thing than Pope Leo.

So much so that he tried a bit of Bible-splaining on the supreme pontiff, and it ended just as well as you’d imagine it would.

And did these people say it best? Of course they did.

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