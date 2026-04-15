JD Vance has been Bible-splaining to the Pope and it blew up in his face in spectacular style

US JD Vance pope leo

As you will already know by know, the Vatican and the Trump administration aren’t exactly getting on like first the moment, the Pope being predictably keen on warmongering than Donald Trump.

Trump’s lickspittle vice president, JD Vance, converted to Catholicism in 2019 and obviously reckons he knows more about this sort of thing than Pope Leo.

So much so that he tried a bit of Bible-splaining on the supreme pontiff, and it ended just as well as you’d imagine it would.

JD Vance sharply responds to Pope Leo XIV: “When the Pope says God is never on the side of those who wield the sword, there is more than a thousand-year tradition of Just War Theory in Christianity.” “Just as I have to be careful when speaking about public policy as Vice… pic.twitter.com/IdKDxTEW6p — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 14, 2026

And did these people say it best? Of course they did.

1.

JD Vance publishes his bullshit book about his conversion to Catholicism and then a week later is forced by Trump to defend his blasphemy against Christ and attack the Pope and Catholic Church. In case you needed more evidence that he is a sociopath who believes in nothing. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) April 14, 2026

2.

Why even bother being Catholic if your view of the Pope is just some loudmouth with a worse understanding of theology than you? https://t.co/ELOtpYZkrk — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) April 15, 2026

3.

Today, JD Vance said Pope Leo has bad theology. It brought to mind something David Bentley Hart said years ago 👇 “Most Americans think of themselves as Christians, but the only religion in America that ever flourished was America. And it twists everything into its own image …… https://t.co/NauEKwIFjj — Nick Freiling (@NickFreiling) April 15, 2026

4.

JD doesn’t know it, but the Pope, by virtue of his office, is so beyond this. https://t.co/0tri90rLVz — Rich Raho (@RichRaho) April 15, 2026

5.

They don’t want the Pope to mess with politics maybe they can stop quoting the Bible while blowing up innocent civilians? pic.twitter.com/zptqRgPUlY — Paulina Plazas (@paulinaplazas) April 14, 2026

6.

Not only does he not understand the just war tradition, he seeks to caution his own Pope about not getting over his skis on matters of, yes, theology https://t.co/rgUklt4xkH — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2026

7.

Is @JDVance really trying to tell the Pope to be careful on speaking on matters of theology… Implying that the pope the head of 1.3 billion Catholics a church has been around for over 2000 years older than any other church doesn’t understand the theology. Laughable. — The Chuck Thomas (@chuck_thomas) April 14, 2026

8.