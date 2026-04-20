Between the Tory power stance and the unfortunate mic placement, this photo of Trump has gone wildly and hilariously viral – 19 favourite reactions

US donald trump

Donald Trump is never beating the adult diapers accusations if he goes around standing like this – and don’t even get us started on the microphone placement.

Trump stands (?) while talking to reporters on Thursday (Win McNamee/Getty) pic.twitter.com/JsQEO8jmS7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2026

The photo, by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Win McNamee caught the internet’s attention – and not in a good way.

These were our favourite pisstakes.

1.

What is that stance? https://t.co/ZRw7Lroh2K — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) April 18, 2026

2.

first day of Standing School be honest how’d I do https://t.co/fxYotofVhU — Sam Jeske (@Sam_Jeske) April 18, 2026

3.

Yo, why he stand like that? Is he losing his balance or equilibrium because of some kind of loss of functional brain control? — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) April 18, 2026

4.

Go go Gadget weiner https://t.co/WLKUpzhWgL — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) April 18, 2026

5.

The position of the mic… 👀 pic.twitter.com/stDdCZa7I8 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 18, 2026

6.

"Mr President's penis, when was the last time you saw the President's testicles?" pic.twitter.com/U5D6ceZito — ModdedBlueshift (@ModdedBlueshift) April 18, 2026

7.

8.

Is it just me or does he look like he’s on the down side of a seesaw? 😂 — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) April 18, 2026

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