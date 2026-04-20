US donald trump

Between the Tory power stance and the unfortunate mic placement, this photo of Trump has gone wildly and hilariously viral – 19 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 20th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Donald Trump is never beating the adult diapers accusations if he goes around standing like this – and don’t even get us started on the microphone placement.

The photo, by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Win McNamee caught the internet’s attention – and not in a good way.

These were our favourite pisstakes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2