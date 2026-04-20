Between the Tory power stance and the unfortunate mic placement, this photo of Trump has gone wildly and hilariously viral – 19 favourite reactions
Donald Trump is never beating the adult diapers accusations if he goes around standing like this – and don’t even get us started on the microphone placement.
Trump stands (?) while talking to reporters on Thursday
(Win McNamee/Getty) pic.twitter.com/JsQEO8jmS7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2026
The photo, by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Win McNamee caught the internet’s attention – and not in a good way.
These were our favourite pisstakes.
1.
What is that stance? https://t.co/ZRw7Lroh2K
— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) April 18, 2026
2.
first day of Standing School be honest how’d I do https://t.co/fxYotofVhU
— Sam Jeske (@Sam_Jeske) April 18, 2026
3.
Yo, why he stand like that? Is he losing his balance or equilibrium because of some kind of loss of functional brain control?
— John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) April 18, 2026
4.
Go go Gadget weiner https://t.co/WLKUpzhWgL
— Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) April 18, 2026
5.
The position of the mic… 👀 pic.twitter.com/stDdCZa7I8
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 18, 2026
6.
"Mr President's penis, when was the last time you saw the President's testicles?" pic.twitter.com/U5D6ceZito
— ModdedBlueshift (@ModdedBlueshift) April 18, 2026
7.
https://t.co/fYUPTV6Xwp pic.twitter.com/qdkvIzm15w
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) April 18, 2026
8.
Is it just me or does he look like he’s on the down side of a seesaw? 😂
— AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) April 18, 2026
9.
— Billy Pimpin (Fatty Sins) (@HottypimpinDad) April 18, 2026
10.
Looks like he's preparing for a gunfight at the NOT OK Corral. Get that man to Walter Reed for an MRI.
— Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) April 18, 2026